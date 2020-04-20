Meg Turney Poses In Bathtub For A Tantalizing ‘Game of Thrones’-Inspired Photo Shoot

The cosplayer dressed as the character Melisandre.

On Sunday, April 19, American cosplay model Meg Turney delighted fans by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post inspired by the fantasy series Game of Thrones.

The photo shows the 33-year-old cosplaying as the character Melisandre, who was played by Carice Anouk van Houten on the hit HBO show. For the photo shoot, Meg posed in a sizable marble bathtub. The Instagram star rested her arms on the side of the tub and tilted her head as she gazed directly into the camera, parting her lips. She did not appear to be wearing any clothing, except for a realistic replica of Melisandre’s gold necklace, made by fellow cosplayer, Bindi Smalls. According to Bustle, the Priestess must wear said necklace, otherwise her facade of youth and beauty disappears.

In order to look more like Melisandre, the expert cosplayer sported an auburn-colored wig and styled it in a low bun. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, voluminous lashes, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that she was disappointed in the Game of Thrones series finale.

Quite a few commenters noted that they were in agreement with Meg’s sentiment.

“You and me both! The world was a better place before [Game of Thrones] ended,” wrote a follower, adding a crying face emoji to the comment.

“Same. I’m going to pretend the last half of the last season was a fever dream,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of Meg’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of heart and heart-eye emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Beautiful pic,” gushed a fan.

“Sophisticated elegance!” added a different devotee.

The digital influencer has not yet responded to the comments. The snap appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Meg has a tendency to dress up as popular characters from movies, television shows, and video games. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she cosplayed as Meg Thomas, featured in the multiplayer game, Dead by Daylight. In the photo, the Twitch streamer appeared to be standing before a foggy mirror. Her costume consisted of a blue-and-yellow string bikini top and a braided red wig. That post has been liked over 35,000 times since it was shared.