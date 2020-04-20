Sharon Osbourne Defends Plastic Surgery After Fourth Facelift: ‘What’s The Big Deal?’

Sharon Osbourne — who is currently one of the panelists on The Talk — has never shied away from talking about plastic surgery. The 67-year-old TV personality has always been open about what procedures she’s had done to herself and has recently undergone her fourth facelift. Osbourne believes that if you want to go under the knife and you can afford it, there is no reason not to.

Music News reported the star’s interview with Watch Magazine where she discusses her opinion on those who aren’t happy with their appearance.

“People ask me about plastic surgery, and you know what? If you’re not happy with the way you look and you have the money, change it! What’s the big deal?” she expressed.

“As long as you don’t look like you sucked on something to make your lips big, there’s nothing wrong with it.”

Osbourne admitted that she was in agony after her most-recent facelift and insists that it hurts despite others that may say it doesn’t.

“When people say it doesn’t hurt, believe me it hurts,” she stated.

Her daughter, Kelly Osbourne, told her that when she came home from surgery, she was calling out for help.

The former X Factor judge is happy with the results of her facelift. However, she believes it is hard to get a good facelift even though it’s a popular procedure.

“It’s just that it’s so popular now for men and women to get facelifts that there’s very few, really good surgeons and there’s so many people wanting to have it done that, odds are, you’re gonna get a dud.”

She explained that she doesn’t think people’s bone structure responds well to the procedure and believes too many people get too much work done too quickly.

The reason Osbourne underwent another facelift was to help her appearance look more “refreshed.” Her aim wasn’t to look different. Instead, it was to maintain what she had.

Last year, she made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show and spoke openly about her facelifts in the interview, which can be watched on YouTube. Clarkson told Osbourne that talking about what work she’s had done helps the topic become less taboo and she admires her for it.

During the time of the interview, Osbourne admitted that she couldn’t feel her mouth properly as she had recently had work done in that area.

The British businesswoman continues to change her appearance and recently dyed her hair blond after being a redhead for a long period of time.