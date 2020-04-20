Dominican Fitness Trainer Rosa Acosta Shows Off Curves In Daring Bikini

Rosa Acosta teased her 1.7 million Instagram fans on Sunday, April 19, with a new update. She took to the photo-sharing app to post two snapshots of herself in a bikini that put her curves front and center.

The snapshots showed Acosta, who is a professional dancer and personal trainer from the Dominican Republic as per her Instagram bio, in front of a pink wall and next to a large potted plant. In one photo, Acosta faced the camera with one leg in front of the other, in a way that showcased the natural curves of her body. She took one hand to her head while the other rested alongside her body. The second shot captured her with her back to the viewer, showing off her derriere.

Acosta rocked a two-piece bathing suit a daring print in white against black. The bikini top included double-string straps that crossed at the front before wrapping around her neck. The bra featured a low-cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

Acosta teamed her stylish top with a pair of matching bottoms, which boasted the same double-string straps that tied on the sides. The bottoms were fairly wide, offering a good amount of coverage at the front and the back.

In her caption, Acosta revealed that this set was from the Geebin x CossaMia collection.

The most recent photo garnered more than 10,800 likes and upwards of 130 comments since being posted yesterday. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower Acosta with compliments while expressing their admiration for her.

“Good Morning Beautiful Babe!!!!!” one user raved, trailing the message with a long string of emoji depicting flowers, peaches, water droplets, fire, hearts and smileys.

“Your energy is contagious,” replied another user, including a face wearing a mask and a pink double heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“Nice match up,” a third user chimed in, adding two fire emoji after the words.

“You look great in that bathing suit,” another one added, topping the reply with a fire and a red heart.

This isn’t the first time Acosta flaunts her bikini bod on Instagram. As The Inquisitr has mentioned, she previously shared a photo in which she sported a tiny two-piece. The suit boasted a tiny triangle top with thick straps that went around her neck. The triangles were super small, enhancing her ample chest. On her lower body, Acosta had on a pair of matching bottoms that left little to the imagination. She completed her look with a sheer gold cover-up.