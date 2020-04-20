Gwen Singer Gets Steamy In See-Through Yellow Lingerie Set While Getting Cozy With A Gal Pal

Gwen Singer went full bombshell in a revealing ensemble for her most recent Instagram pic on Monday afternoon. The model showed off her fit figure while also getting cozy with a gal pal.

In the sexy snap, Gwen is seen rocking a see-through yellow lingerie set. The bra flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her ample cleavage. The sheer material allowed fans to peek through at her bare chest underneath.

The matching panties were cut high on her curvy hips and showcased her round booty and lean legs. Her flat tummy was also on display in the shot. She accessorized the look with silver hoop earrings and a ring on her finger.

Gwen posed on her knees with her back arched as she leaned forward to touch her friend, who was sitting in front of her wearing skimpy green lingerie. She closed her eyes and had a seductive smile on her face.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled halfway back behind her head. Her sleek, straight locks fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The glam look included long lashes and black eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and darkened brows to add even more definition to her eyes.

She illuminated her skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She completed the application with pink lipstick.

Gwen’s over 1 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 6,400 times in less than an hour after it went live on the platform. Admirers also left over 115 remarks in the comments section.

“Perfect girls awesome bodies!” one follower stated.

“You are one extroadinarily [sic] hot woman. Love everything about your style,” another wrote.

“I’m happy to see you when I opened up my Instagram it made my day your beautiful like always,” a third social media user gushed.

“Wow, Double WOW!” a fourth person commented.

Gwen is no stranger to showing off her toned physique in barely-there ensembles such has plunging tops, scanty bathing suits, tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Gwen recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a barely-there lingerie piece with sheer white lace cups and a floral print. To date, that photo has pulled in more than 32,000 likes and over 620 comments.