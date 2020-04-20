Spoilers For ‘The Young And The Restless’: Joshua Morrow Teases A Future For Phyllis & Nick

New The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Nick and Phyllis will likely continue their relationship despite blowback from their daughter Summer and the rest of the Newman family. However, they might not be going into things with forever on their minds.

It’s no secret that Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) have incredible chemistry, and once again, they’ve dipped their toes back into a relationship with each other. Indeed, they’ve caused each other a tremendous amount of pain over the years, but in the end, they keep finding their way back together against all the odds.

Nick Newman actor Joshua Morrow recently gave his take on his on-screen alter ego’s relationship to Soap Opera Digest, and he teased that these two are tired of ignoring their feelings for each other. He also noted that he and Phyllis actress Michelle Stafford weren’t surprised about the on-screen reunion.

“I think we both knew where this was going. I’ll never forget after Michelle came back, and Phyllis just sashayed into Nick’s house. She was mad at him but flirting with him, and I was like, ‘Yep, here it comes,'” noted Morrow.

Not surprisingly, Summer (Hunter King) isn’t thrilled to see her parents getting back together for the umpteenth time. She has expressed her displeasure to each of them over the past weeks, but they aren’t willing to put the brakes on things for her even though she’s being the grown-up in the situation. In fact, both of Summer’s parents have pointed to her history with Kyle (Michael Mealor) in an attempt to get her to accept their relationship.

“I thought it was a very human thing that Summer’s like, “‘Nah. I’ve seen what you two do to each other. I know how this is going to end. You two probably know how it’s going to end, but you can’t think about that because you guys want each other so badly,'” the actor said.

One thing, though, neither Phyllis nor Nick has any illusions that they will grow old together at this point. However, they are both at a place in their lives where they are lonely and tired of being alone. Plus, their incredible physical relationship is enough to justify a reunion even though Summer isn’t the only one who is against it. Nick’s family is horrified that he would choose to get back together with his ex-wife. Both Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) have expressed their displeasure. However, Nick does not care what his family thinks about him at this point, so we will do what he wants to do.

Ultimately, though, Morrow noted that Nick and Phyllis would not last forever.

“I don’t think Nick is saying, ‘Hey, let’s grow old and die together.’ It’s more, this is the way I feel, and I’m tired of ignoring it.'”