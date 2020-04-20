Bethenny Frankel Reportedly ‘Threw A Fit’ After Producer Said ‘RHONY’ Didn’t Need Her

Bethenny Frankel was so upset to hear that the Real Housewives of New York would survive without her that she reportedly “threw a fit.” According to Page Six, an unnamed source working on the show’s production says that Bethenny is jealous that she is no longer on the show and is upset that it will survive without her being a part of it.

Bethenny left RHONY in August last year, shocking her co-workers and fans with the unexpected announcement. The Skinny Girl founder had been a part of the show that made her famous, on and off, for eight seasons.

Recently, the show began airing its first episodes without her, and Bethenny did an interview during which she called out the show, saying that ratings were low without her. She said that while television, in general, was experiencing better ratings than ever, but the latest season of the Real Housewives of New York, she says, has had lower ratings than some previous seasons.

But an insider says that her comments are just sour grapes.

“She’s jealous [because] she’s not on still. She made a rash decision [to leave] and she misses the limelight of it all,” the source said. “And she can’t believe it will be as successful without her and may be better.”

The comments are a confirmation of what the source says is Bethenny’s frustration with no longer being a part of the show and the thought that it will carry on without her.

Last November, one of the show’s producers spoke with fans at BravoCon and said that the show doesn’t need her.

“Bethenny of course is Bethenny. We did three seasons without her in the middle, it was successful, a lot of fun, some of the best trips,” producer Barrie Bernstein said. “And the ladies, they’ve done this for a while, and they don’t need Bethenny. I think this season we’re really excited to shine that.”

This apparently threw Bethenny into a rage.

“Bethenny got wind of it, got very angry and blocked [Bernstein] from her phone,” the source revealed.

Apparently, Bethenny’s comments towards the show angered some of the cast on the show. They said that even though the 49-year-old had moved on from the show, she was still focused on it. The cast member expressed surprise that Bethenny was being so negative toward the franchise, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

New episodes of the show air on Bravo on Thursday nights.