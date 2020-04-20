Jon Bon Jovi & Wife Dorothea Work Side By Side In New Instagram Pic: ‘Hope Is Delicious’

Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea are working side-by-side in a new Instagram pic where the couple is helping to combat hunger at for residents that depend on their Red Bank, New Jersey JBJ Soul Kitchen restaurant for a hot meal.

The duo has been working tirelessly to feed the hungry in their local area by providing delicious meals for free. While the couple regularly participates in the running of this restaurant and its outposts in both Toms River and Rutgers University, Newark, the coronavirus pandemic has caused them to become even more hands-on than before as they help their neighbors in need.

In the new photo, both Jon and Dorothea are standing next to one another in the dining area of the restaurant. They pictured are putting together containers of what appears to be soup, readying them for take out.

The couple, who have been married for 31 years, are both wearing face masks and rubber gloves in the image, and are in casual clothing. Jon is wearing a baseball cap over his famous salt and pepper hair. Jon sports a dark grey t-shirt and jeans for the day’s work while his wife is dressed in a similar hue. Dorothea is wearing a grey and black striped shirt, with a grey cardigan and dark pants.

The caption of the photo used the hashtag Hope is Delicious, which is also a tagline for the restaurant and seen on the t-shirts worn by volunteers and on the restaurant wall.

In the subsequent three images, other volunteers for Soul Kitchen are also seen wearing protective masks and gloves as they too work on preparing and packaging food for the day.

Jon and Dorothea, who live a short drive from their eatery, have been in residence there almost every day working behind the scenes and on the front lines, connecting with people who are in need of a hot meal during this pandemic.

Jon shared a photo to his Instagram account several weeks ago where he was seen washing dishes alongside others in the kitchen area. He shared in an interview with Howard Stern that he has been at the Red Bank eatery five days a week as a dishwasher, assisting in any way he can to keep up with the demand at the restaurant.

Fans of the couple applauded their continued efforts in the comments section of the post.

“Two of the most humble and amazing human beings our earth has!” said one fan of the couple.

“You are both such an inspiration……God bless and stay safe,” remarked a second follower of the Soul Kitchen Instagram page.

“YOU ARE THE MAN!!!!!! Because of who you are, you have an amazing team around you! Thank you for what you are doing!” stated a third Instagram user of the charitable contribution Jon and Dorothea are making towards their community.