Aisha Thalia Shows Off Killer Body In Tiny Mismatched Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Aisha Thalia showed off her insane body to her 551,000 Instagram fans on Sunday, April 19, when she took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself in a mismatched bikini that left little to the imagination.

The photo showed Thalia posing outdoors amid green vegetation. She cocked her hips to one side as she stood with her legs shoulder-width apart, in a way that showcased the natural curves of her lower body. Thalia placed her right hand on her waist and the other on her chest. She tilted her head back a little, shooting a fierce look upward, at a point outside of the frame. Her lips were parted and eyes squinted, for a mysterious and contemplative vibe. Thalia didn’t include a geotag to indicate where the photo was taken.

Thalia rocked a two-piece bathing suit that did her curves nothing but favors. Her nude bikini top boasted a sporty cut with thin straps that went over her shoulders. The top sat high on her chest, leaving quite a lot of her underboobs on display. It also included a low neckline and a tight fabric that pressed against her body, further accentuating her cleavage.

Thalia teamed her bikini top with a pair of mismatched silver bottoms with thin straps. Thalia wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, increasing the space between the straps that the itty-bitty front. This style of swimsuit accentuated her hourglass figure by contrasting her ample hips and slim waistline.

Thalia wore her orange hair swept over to the right and rocked tight curls that fell to her shoulders. She completed her look by wearing pronounced eye makeup, including a purplish shadow, black mascara and liner. A nude gloss on her lips helped to balance out the darkness of the eye while giving them shimmer and plumpness.

The photo garnered more than 11,600 likes and over 260 comments in under a day of being posted. She paired her photo with a lengthy caption in which she told her fans about having to work multiple jobs while completing her undergrad and master’s degree as a single mother. Thalia asked them to share a fun fact about themselves in the comments section.

“[W]hich is more [three fire emoji]?! your fun fact or your underbooo… anyways! [face savoring food] Fun fact I recently got to foster a baby goat and it changed my life,” one user wrote, following the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“I’m lost for words!!!!! [five clapping hands emoji] Inspiring so many women! Beautiful as always,” replied another fan.

“Beauty and brains [heart-eyes emoji] fun fact about me: I’m aspire to create my own comic series,” a third one chimed in, topping the reply with a woman wearing a crown emoji.