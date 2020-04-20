Suzy Cortez Flaunts Sculpted Figure In Smoking Hot All-Black Outfit With Shiny Leather Booties

Suzy Cortez lit up social media with a scandalous snapshot that showed her clad in an all-black outfit. The model’s April 19 post has generated a lot of buzz from fans already and rightfully so.

The sizzling new share captured Cortez lounging around in a living room on a gorgeous royal blue couch. The velvet-covered piece was long enough to house the model’s 5’7″ frame without a problem. Behind Cortez was a large brick structure that held a bundle of firewood that was stacked perfectly to the brim. Miss BumBum 2019 appeared front and center, staring into the camera with a sultry gaze. In the caption of the photo, the model urged followers to join the “fans only” section of her page for exclusive content.

The picture did a great job of captivating her 2.1 million followers with the 29-year-old covered from head-to-toe in black. Her top featured a dominatrix inspired bra that was made from satin. The smoking hot piece boasted tiny cups that pushed up her chest as well as an underwire bottom that helped show plenty of cleavage for the camera. The number possessed thick straps that showed off her toned arms. Another piece of fabric was worn around her neck, connecting to the fabric between her chest.

Te lower half of the model’s wardrobe was the perfect compliment to her top with matching satin fabric that provided minimal coverage. The piece boasted double straps that rested on Cortez’s hipbones, helping to accentuate her trim waist and taut tummy. Only a small piece of fabric covered the model’s modesty while her beautifully muscular legs were kicked out in front of her.

The model added a few leather accents to her outfit, including a pair of shiny black booties and a trench coat to match. She added only a small amount of jewelry with a pair of dripping silver earrings that provided the perfect amount of bling. As for glam, she rocked shimmering highlighter, blush, a few thick coats of mascara, and jet black eyeliner. She wore her long, ombre-dyed locks back in a high ponytail with hair draping down past her shoulders.

It hasn’t taken long for fans to shower the update with love, giving the upload over 16,000 likes and 150-plus comments.

“ARE WE REALLY GOING TO IGNORE THE FACT I THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN IN THE WORLD,” one follower gushed.

“Ya so good looking,” a second Instagrammer commented alongside a few red hearts.

“Looks like great spot to Quarantine,” another social media user pointed out.