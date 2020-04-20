Lauren Luyendyk Kicks Off Fun Glam Sequence Featuring Rachel Lindsay, Hannah Godwin & More

The Bachelor Nation beauties 'pass the brush' in a too-cute video.

Lauren Luyendyk and her Bachelor Nation besties slayed in a new Instagram video. The wife of The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. rounded up a bevy of beauties from the ABC dating franchise and got glammed up as part of the “Pass the Brush” challenge on Instagram.

In the video posted to her social media page, Lauren kicked things off wearing a bathrobe and eyeglasses, with her hair up in a towel as the Todrick Hall song, “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” played in the background. With the flick of a makeup brush, The Bachelor Season 22 winner transformed into her glamorous self, complete with styled hair, picture-perfect makeup. and a super cute pink two-piece outfit.

A drop of the brush to Tayshia Adams showed the Bachelor in Paradise veteran wearing under-eye masks. She whisked the masks away to show off a perfectly styled version of herself in a white pantsuit, before passing the brush to a robe-wearing Maquel Cooper from The Bachelor Season 22.

Franchise veteran Amanda Stanton was also shown, that time with cucumbers on her face before her instant makeover. She passed the brush to Marikh Mathias, another gorgeous contestant from Arie’s season.

A bare-faced Hannah Godwin from Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season was next. The pretty blond model transformed herself into pretty in pink before tossing her brush to Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay, who was in the middle of an intense workout. With a dumbbell in one hand and the makeup brush in the other, Rachel made magic with the brush as she reappeared with immaculate hair and makeup and a killer white suit.

Bachelor Nation fan-favorite Katie Morton also got the glam treatment, as did franchise villain Corinne Olympios, who reemerged with a new look and a huge glass of wine. Franchise alums Whitney Fransway and Kristina Schulman rounded out the reality star-studded video.

The post proved popular, earning over 47,000 likes and almost 1,000 comments. Fans reacted to the Bachelor Nation beauties’ “iconic” video.

Hannah wrote that making the video was “so fun.”

“I can’t stop watching this,” Kristina revealed.

“Cutest queens of Bachelor Nation,” another fan wrote of the gorgeous group.

Lauren and her group of cuties can’t take full credit for the creative part of the video. The “Pass the Makeup Brush” challenge has been circulating TikTok for several weeks now. In the video, the women from The Bachelor franchise proved they don’t need makeup to look amazing.