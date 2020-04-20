Majority Of US Voters Worry About Reopening The Country Too Quickly, According To New Poll

A new poll conducted by NBC News/The Wall Street Journal has signaled that a majority of Americans are worried about reopening the country too soon amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result of the virus, substantial lock-down measures have been put in place throughout the United States in the hope of flattening the curve of infections and death. So far, COVID-19 has already claimed over 40,000 lives in the United States, with close to 2.5 million worldwide.

However, the quarantine has had a disastrous effect on the economy, with over 22 million Americans currently out of work and more to follow as companies continue to furlough or fire their workers.

Nevertheless, the results showed that almost six in 10 American voters still believed it was better to maintain the lockdown measures.

One of the questions on the survey asked “which worries you more about responding to the coronavirus and restrictions that require most Americans to shelter in place and only leave their homes for essential needs.”

Fifty-eight percent responded that their fear was the “U.S. will move too quickly in loosening restrictions.” Meanwhile, 32 percent worried that it would “take too long in loosening restrictions.”

Unsurprisingly, many of the responses came down to party lines. A full 77 percent of Democrats worried about premature opening, whereas only 39 percent of Republicans felt similarly.

Nevertheless, it was still a minority of Republican voters total — at 48 percent — that feared the government would take “too long” in reopening the economy.

Other responses given by right-leaning voters included “a little bit of both” and “not sure.”

Meanwhile, Independents were a little more evenly split, with 57 percent expressing their fears about loosening restrictions.

Karen Ducey / Getty Images

Americans were similarly divided when asked about their views on government spending during the crisis.

Forty-eight percent worried that the federal government will “spend too much money” during the crisis; 40 percent believed the opposite.

The spending responses demonstrate a massive shift from similar polling conducted by CNBC earlier this month, from April 3 to 6. Just two weeks ago, 38 percent of voters believed the government would spend too much money, revealing a ten percent increase over the past fortnight.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted between April 13 and 15 and surveyed 900 registered voters. It has a margin of error of 3.3 percent.

The poll’s release comes after the weekend was rocked with rallies in a number of states that protested against the continuing restrictions.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Michigan has been a particular hotspot of anti-lockdown outcry, with protestors creating a gridlock around the state capital to convey their discontent.