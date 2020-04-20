Gwyneth Paltrow Auctions Off Her Calvin Klein Oscars Dress For COVID-19 Relief

Gwyneth Paltrow is auctioning off her dress from the 72nd Academy Awards to fundraise for COVID-19 relief.

Paltrow announced via a video on Instagram that she would be donating the dress for the ALL IN Challenge, which provides food to those who don’t have access to meals. The organization auctions off celebrities’ memorabilia to benefit charities such as No Kid Hungry, Feeding America and Meals on Wheels, reported Vogue.

In her Instagram post, the star stated why she chose this dress, in particular, to auction off.

“It was a hand-beaded Calvin Klein dress,” Paltrow said. “It’s very end of the ’90s, which is back in style now so I thought it would be a good one to donate.”

Paltrow wrote in the caption that she would deliver the dress to the winner herself “over a cup of tea or a glass of wine.”

While her intentions seem pure, Paltrow previously shared in a 2013 blog posting on her Goop website that she wasn’t a fan of the gown, CNN reported.

“It’s an okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year,” Paltrow wrote in the post.

Fans’ comments on Paltrow’s post were mixed. Although there were many positive responses, some called Paltrow out, referencing her previous comments on the dress.

“Mmmmm she said in an interview that this one and a McQueen dress were her worst dresses,” one user commented.

“Bid on a dress. Are you joking. Just help people. I can not applaud you my uncle has started a covid challenge to GIVE to people in need. And you are talking about auctioning an old Calvin dress right now. Wake up,” said another user.

Thus far, ALL IN Challenge has raised over $10 million for COVID-19 relief.

Other stars working with ALL IN Challenge are offering up a variety of cool prizes. Matthew McConaughey offered his winner tickets to join him at a University of Texas football game in Austin. There is also a chance to win a walk-on role in a Martin Scorsese-directed movie with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, according to the ALL IN Challenge page on the Fanatics website.

The ALL IN Challenge is just one way that celebrities are raising funds and awareness for COVID-19 relief. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are making quarantine-themed wine to sell. The Elton John Foundation launched a $1 million COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Celebrity couple Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson even donated 120 tacos to a local hospital to say thank you to the healthcare workers.

The current bid for Paltrow’s dress is at $6,250 and the price is expected to increase.