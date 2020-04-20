Aletta Ocean Reveals Her Love For Latex While Flashing Curves In A Skintight Dress

Aletta Ocean wasn’t shy about showing off her enviable curves in a recent Instagram snap over the weekend. She flashed some skin while revealing her love for latex material in the post.

In the sexy pic, Aletta looked smoking hot as she rocked a skintight light pink dress. The garment boasted thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and a low cut neckline that gave fans a peek at her massive cleavage.

The dress clung tightly to her tiny waist and curvy hips. Her round booty and long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on her wrist, a chain and pendant around her neck, and nude heels.

Aletta sat on a padded bench with her legs crossed and her body turned towards the side. She had one hand behind her for balance while the other rested on her thigh. She posed with her back arched as she looked away from the camera.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. The straight strands fell down her back.

Aletta also opted for a bombshell makeup look in the photo. The application consisted of thick, mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner. She included dramatic smoky eye shadow and defined brows to enhance the look.

She gave her face a warm glow with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead and chin. She finished the style with dark berry-colored lipstick on her plump pout.

Many of Aletta’s over 2.8 million followers didn’t hesitate to show their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 60,000 time since it was published to her account. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 1,200 messages.

“Wow stunning I love Dat outfit,” one follower wrote.

“When I look at you my heart beats very strong,” another stated.

“Latex Leather Legend Queen Goddess,” a third social media user remarked.

“My gosh your beautiful would give most anything to spend time with you,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model thrilled her fans in another sexy latex ensemble over the weekend. She got pulses racing as she rocked a neon pink jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

In the caption of the post, Aletta revealed that she was in love with the ensemble, which she had custom made. To date, that upload has raked in more than 58,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.