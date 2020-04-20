‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Kristen Doute Explains Why She’s Infuriated By Katie Maloney

Kristen Doute isn't impressed by Katie Maloney's reconciliation with James Kennedy.

Kristen Doute is highly upset about Katie Maloney recently saying she’s proud of how far James Kennedy has come.

While appearing on her Vanderpump Rules co-star Scheana Marie’s podcast earlier this month, Kristen opened up about her strained relationship with James and after saying that she would likely never make amends with him after their turmoil-filled relationship years ago, she took aim at her former best friend for speaking out in a positive manner about someone she used to dislike.

“It also infuriates me when you have like, I’ll just be frank with this, Katie Maloney, like, being like, ‘Oh James, I’m so proud of him,'” Kristen said on Scheananigans.

Although Katie and James have had a rocky past, during which James took aim at Katie’s weight on a number of different occasions, Katie congratulated James publicly after he revealed that he was nearly nine months sober during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen earlier this year.

After learning of what her Vanderpump Rules co-star said about James and his sobriety, Kristen told Scheana she believes Katie is “full of sh*t” and “off [her] f**king rocker.” She then noted that she doesn’t find Katie’s statement about James to be funny before pointing out that Katie had attempted to take James down for “a whole year.”

As fans of the Bravo reality series will recall, Katie was seen meeting with Lisa Vanderpump years ago and informing her boss that she would no longer be willing to work at SUR Restaurant if James, who fat-shamed her at a pride event, was not fired from the establishment.

Ultimately, not wanting to lose Katie, who previously worked at SUR as a waitress, Lisa chose to remove Lisa from his See You Next Tuesday events at the restaurant, even though they had proven to be quite a hit for the West Hollywood venue.

“You tried nothing more than to take him down, more than even I did, for a whole year. And now you’re just so proud of him and you guys are buddies?'” Kristen wondered.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen also took aim at Katie during a recent taping of the Vanderpump Rules: After Show, slamming her for leaving her out of a girls night event at her house and telling her producers that Katie was “mean and cruel and f*cking stupid and childish” for going out of her way to make her feel out of the loop.