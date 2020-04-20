Lyna Perez Works Out While Wearing Revealing Activewear In Latest Instagram Update

The model sizzled in her skintight workout set.

On Sunday, April 19, American model Lyna Perez uploaded a tantalizing Instagram video for her 5 million followers to enjoy.

The clip was filmed at various areas outside of a sizable home. The 27-year-old worked out in skintight activewear, that featured a plunging black sports bra and a pair of coordinating high-rise leggings, from the clothing company, Bang Revolution Apparel. The revealing workout set showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Lyna finished off the sporty ensemble with statement earrings, numerous rings, and Chanel tennis shoes.

The video begins with Lyna walking away from the camera, flaunting her pert derriere. She then took a sip from a bottle of Bang Energy shot in the flavor Frosé Rosé, which was frequently featured throughout the video. She then proceeded to do a series of exercises including jogging in place, bodyweight squats, and single legged squats while standing on a box in front of glass deck railing. In addition, the Instagram star is later seen stretching and doing lunges. The brief clip was paired with electronic music.

For the video, the model styled her highlighted hair in a low ponytail with face-framing tendrils and enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup — a striking application that featured sculpted eyebrows, subtle contour, glowing highlighter, voluminous lashes, and matte nude lipstick. She also sported a white manicured with black accent nails.

In the post’s caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Bang Energy. In addition, she asked her followers to describe their “favorite at home workout.”

Some fans took the time to answer Lyna’s question in the comments section.

“My favorite [workout] is push ups,” wrote one commenter.

“Kettlebell swings and [push ups]. Then Call of Duty,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few of Lyna’s followers also proceeded to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You are so beautiful baby,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

“You’re so gorgeous that you take my breath away!!” chimed in a different devotee.

The digital influencer engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it has racked up more than 33,000 likes since it was shared.