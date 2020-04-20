Eva Quiala Sizzles In Sexy Turquoise Lace Lingerie

Eva Quiala took to her Instagram page earlier today to upload a new sizzling hot snapshot that made her fans go crazy. In the brand-new post, the Latina model rocked sexy lingerie set from Meshki, an Australian clothing brand, while staying indoors.

Eva wore a turquoise bra-and-panty combo that flaunted her incredibly toned figure and ample assets. The bra boasted classic balconette cups that were made from a sheer material with lace detailing, as well as narrow satin straps and low-cut neckline that exposed a generous amount of cleavage. The see-through cups showed a glimpse of her buxom curves underneath the piece.

She rocked matching panties, made of the same sheer and lace materials. The waistband was unique and used chains instead of usual straps. The undergarment’s fabric was quite thick and managed to cover her privates well.

As it is the quarantine period in Miami, Eva stayed home. In the first snap, she was seen standing near a bed, posing with her left hip popped to the side, while she looked down at the camera with a seductive look on her face. She placed her right hand on her thigh and raised her left hand close to her neck.

The second photo showed her in a similar pose. Only this time, she brought her hands to the back of her head and neck as she closed her eyes, feeling the moment. Nothing interesting was seen in the background, other than the white bed and pillows.

Eva wore a full face of makeup that included perfectly defined eyebrows, several coats of mascara, a hint of blush, and pink tint on her full lips. Her long, highlighted hair was parted to the side and tossed to her right shoulder. She chose to wear a silver-colored choker with her name on it, a pendant necklace, and a ring as her accessories.

She tagged Meshki in the caption of the post and gave a little trivia about herself.

The latest upload was a huge hit with her millions of fans. Within 16 hours of being live on the social media site, the update earned more than 25,200 likes and 300-plus comments. Her legion of fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages, while countless others didn’t have a lot to say, opting to leave a trail of emoji instead.

“Amazing Look and stunning body!” one of her fans commented on the post, adding heart-eyes and blue heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look INCREDIBLE,” wrote another follower.