Abigail Ratchford Shows Off Stunning Abs In Neon Pink Two-Piece For Cheery Instagram Post

Abigail Ratchford added a pop of color to her Instagram account on Sunday evening with a new post. In a series of photos on her feed, the model rocked a neon pink bikini top and an incredibly tiny, matching thong that left very little to the imagination as she stood in her home.

The post included two versions of the same photo, one cropped and one full-length. She stood in front of an iron staircase in a white hallway. She appeared to be in her own home, though she did not indicate her location. A small window could be seen on the wall in the background, allowing bright sunlight to shine through. The rays washed over Abigail’s tan skin and brightened her outfit.

Abigail’s look included a unique bikini top with long sleeves and a high neck. In addition, the top featured a demi-cut bra built in with cut-outs above her chest. The cups just barely contained her busty chest and allowed her ample cleavage to fall out.

The top cut off just below Abigail’s breasts, putting her flat, toned tummy on full display. She paired the top with a matching, tiny thong, which included two layered straps around her hips. The front of the bikini remained low on Abigail’s waist to show off her abs even further, while the sides came up high on her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs were also fully exposed.

Abigail did not add any accessories to her bikini, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included orange blush, bright highlighter, smoky brown eyeshadow, thick lashes, and a nude gloss on her full lips. Abigail wore her long, black hair down in luscious curls.

Abigail posed with her back arched and booty popped in a way that further accentuated her figure. She leaned forward with her arms spread out and a huge, open smile on her face.

The post garnered more than 91,000 likes and nearly 800 comments in under a day as fans showered Abigail with praise in the comments section.

“Omg so gorgeous,” one fan said.

“You are a beautiful person. I hope you truly find happiness in these difficult times,” another user added.

“PURE PERFECTION THATS KILLING IT IN PINK!” a third follower wrote.

“Very attractive young lady!” a fourth user said.

Abigail always knows how to drive her fans wild. Last week, the model sported a ruffled crop top that showed off her chest, which her followers loved.