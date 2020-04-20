Tuesday’s ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Sally Confesses To A Triumphant Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, April 21, reveal that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) will finally gain the upper hand. The blonde knows she’s onto something and when she finds the evidence to substantiate it, she knows Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is on her way out, per SheKnows Soaps.

Flo Tricks Sally

Flo made her way to Sally’s doctor’s office. She confronted Dr. Penny Escobar (Monica Ruiz) with some of her most burning questions. Flo wanted confirmation on Sally’s timeline. Didn’t the doctor say she only had one month left to live? Sally had survived the month — and more — yet the only signs of deterioration Flo could see was that the redhead looked a bit paler and needed to use a walking ring. The physician tried to brush the blonde’s concerns aside, but was then paged by the hospital.

Flo quickly pounced on Dr. Escobar’s open laptop and began hunting for clues. She soon found what she was looking for — Sally’s medical records. She tried to make sense of the file and couldn’t find any mention of the terminal illness Sally claimed she had.

The former waitress knew she needed to trick the redhead in order to confirm her suspicions.

Sally Falls For Flo’s Ruse

The soap opera spoilers state that Flo will trick Sally. The blonde may tell the redhead that Dr. Escobar told her everything. Sally knows the physician was on the verge of quitting their scam, so she may believe Flo’s ruse.

Flo may also have a few other devious tricks up her sleeve. She may decide to test if Sally really needs the walker and trick her into not using it. Either way, the blonde will soon have the confirmation she needs. Sally’s health has never been better and she’s just faking her condition.

Sally Confesses

Flo will then force a confession out of Sally because she has the upper hand. The redhead knows she has been caught and will admit she is not at death’s door.

However, the two ladies will then have a verbal sparring match. Sally will allege that it’s Flo’s fault she faked her terminal illness. If Flo had not come back into Wyatt’s life, Sally would still be with him. She and Wyatt were engaged and were planning their future together. When Wyatt left Sally, her whole world fell apart.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo won’t fall for the other woman’s excuses. She wants to tell Wyatt that his ex-girlfriend conned them all. Then, Dr. Escobar arrives and everything changes.