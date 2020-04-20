Anthony Fauci Warns Lockdown Protesters That Opening Prematurely Will ‘Backfire’

Numerous states saw protests against stay-at-home orders as people call for state governors to ease social isolation restrictions put in place to limit the spread of coronavirus. But Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning protesters that re-opening the economy too early will “backfire.”

Fauci appeared on Good Morning America, where he spoke with George Stephanopoulos about the protests and when the economy might be right for re-opening.

He told the ABC host that as much as people may want to get back to their lives, it won’t be possible as long as the virus is still able to spread rapidly. Experts say this means ample nationwide testing and, eventually, a vaccination. The respected immunologist also responded to protestors who called for his firing.

“If you jump the gun and go into a situation where you have a big spike, you’re going to set yourself back,” he said. “So as painful as it is to go by the careful guidelines of gradually phasing into a reopening, it’s going to backfire [if you reopen prematurely]. That’s the problem.”

Stephanopoulos also asked Fauci about the availability of tests. He responded that while testing is still a problem, and states are saying that they don’t have the tools they need to test people, the number of tests necessary to test countrywide are available.

Right now, the U.S. is doing about 1.5 to 2 million tests per week, but Fauci said that we will likely need to be doing two or three times as much testing before the economy can re-open fully.

“I think the message is that, clearly, this is something that is hurting from the standpoint of economics, from the standpoint of things that have nothing to do with the virus,” Fauci said. “But unless we get the virus under control, the real recovery, economically, is not going to happen.”

Fauci added that the federal government and the states need to work more closely in order to fully utilize the tests that are available and prepare for a nationwide opening.

Fauci also clarified that experts aren’t certain that people who have had the novel coronavirus aren’t certain to be immune to future infections, something that will need to be addressed before a plan can be constructed for returning life back to normal.

States like Minnesota, Virginia, Utah, and Colorado have all experienced protests, with groups of people gathering in cars and in person at state capitol buildings and Governor’s homes to express anger at stay-at-home orders that they say are unnecessary and harming people economically.