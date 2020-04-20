Sommer Ray Shows Off Her ‘Moods’ While Sucking On A Lollipop In A Tight Top And Daisy Dukes

Sommer Ray flooded her fans with photos showing off all of her “moods” in a recent Instagram upload. The multi-slide post hit her page on Sunday afternoon.

A total of eight images were included in the fitness model’s most recent social media appearance. Each snap saw her wearing a different facial expression that ranged from a snarled lip to a smile. She sucked on a red lollipop in a handful of the photos, while another saw her sticking her artificially-colored tongue out at the camera. In the final image, she used her hand to shade herself from the sun while gazing back at the camera with an intense, sultry gaze.

Sommer ventured outside for the impromptu photoshoot and posed against a white wall covered in ivy. It appeared to be a beautiful day where the star lives in Los Angeles, and the blond beauty was dressed to impress to enjoy the seemingly warm weather and sunshine.

The 23-year-old kept her look casual, opting for a white tank top from O-MIGHTY that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. The brand’s signature blue and white logo was printed on the shirt, as well as their “I’m Okay! I’m Alive!” slogan. The sleeveless number featured a cheetah-print trim along its armholes and neckline, which matched the bra that its thin fabric revealed Sommer was wearing underneath. It was also slightly cropped, cutting off above the model’s navel to flash a glimpse of her flat midsection.

Sommer’s look also included a pair of Daisy Dukes with a trendy, frayed hem. The light wash denim shorts were slightly baggy on the model and hit just to her upper thighs to show off a teasing look at her toned legs. Its waistband slouched low on her hips, further accentuating her trim waist and abs.

The social media sensation completed her look with her signature silver ring collection, and added a single gold bangle for a little extra bling. She tied her long tresses in half-up pigtails that spilled messily over her shoulders and opted for a minimal application of makeup that made her striking features pop.

The slew of photos fared well with Sommer’s 25 million followers, earning more than 869,000 likes during their 19 hours on Instagram. The upload has also racked up thousands of comments, many containing compliments for the model’s gorgeous display.

“You’re so precious ily,” one person wrote.

“I like everything about you,” said another fan.

“You must be beautiful even when you cry,” a third follower remarked.

“These are my new favorite pics,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Along with her moods, Sommer has also shown off a few workouts for her fans to try at home while quarantining. She recently shared a video of herself performing a set of side planks with twists in a neon green bikini. The post has been viewed more than 2.7 million times and has earned over 409,000 likes to date.