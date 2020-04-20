Jenna Dewan Puts Post-Baby Body On Display In Jaw-Dropping TikTok Dance Just Weeks After Giving Birth

The actress stunned her followers in a new video.

Jenna Dewan stunned her fans with a new TikTok video just a few weeks after she gave birth to her son, Callum.

The 39-year-old actress and dancer accepted a challenge from pal Sara Foster, and her post-baby moves—and body—left her followers in shock.

In the video that was also shared to her Instagram page, Jenna is seen wearing a cropped light pink sweatshirt and matching loungewear that shows off her already toned stomach. Her long brown hair is worn down as she gets down to business.

Mom-of-two Jenna made her TikTok debut by dancing to Justin Bieber’s hit song “Intentions.” Unsurprisingly, the dance star’s advanced moves are on point as she moves her arms and shakes her hips in the video, but the fact that she is pulling off the high-energy dance just weeks after giving birth is what really shocked fans.

In comments to the post, Sara Foster, Jenna’s friend and the daughter of Grammy-winning composer David Foster wrote, “I need to understand how a body can move like this. Especially a body that had a baby 4 weeks ago.”

Other famous friends and fans, including actresses Kate Bosworth and Jamie Lynn Sigler and supermodel Molly Sims, also reacted to Jenna’s amazing moves.

“Ummmm….. you are a superhuman!!!! ” wrote actress Odette Annable.

“Get it girl!” artist Spencer Barnes wrote. “Just days after giving birth she’s already got her dance body back!”

“Wait…what?!” added pal Kate Hudson. “U had a baby five seconds ago! Amazing!”

While the “Intentions “dance marks Jenna’s first-ver TikTok video, it’s not the first dance video she has posted since giving birth. Earlier this month, the busy mom shared a clip to Instagram after she attempted to dance with Everly, her six-year-old daughter with ex-husband Channing Tatum, while holding baby Callum in her arms. The mom-daughter duo was shown dancing to music from the Trolls World Tour film, and while it was totally adorable, it didn’t quite show off Jenna’s killer moves the way her new video does.

Jenna and her fiance Steve Kazee welcomed baby Callum on March 6. Fans have been mesmerized by Jenna’s quick weight loss after she delivered her son. In mid-March when she just 12 days postpartum, Hollywood Life noted that Jenna posted a mirror selfie that showed her looking as though she had never been pregnant. Several Instagram fans noted that years after giving birth they were still having trouble losing their baby weight.