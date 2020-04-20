Shay Mitchell Slays In A Swimsuit 6 Months After Giving Birth

The actress sizzled in a revealing swimsuit with her daughter.

Shay Mitchell proudly showed off her post-baby body in a stunning new photo shared to her Instagram account over the weekend. The former Pretty Little Liars and You actress wowed in the hot shot which showed her as she spent some quality time outside by the swimming pool with her baby girl only six months after giving birth.

Shay showed her 27.8 million followers exactly how she’s bounced back as she slipped in a plunging black one-piece which flashed plenty of skin.

The 33-year-old star revealed her fit and toned body in the swimsuit which featured four large silver rings down the side of her torso. Her swim look also appeared to be pretty plunging at the chest as her decolletage was on show while she enjoyed a day by the pool with her daughter, Atlas.

Shay sat on the edge of the pool with her back to the water and proudly flaunted her long, toned legs. She had her left stretched out in front of her and her right leg bent inwards.

Shay had her long dark hair straight and flowing down her back in the photo. She sipped on a drink from a green bottle with a box of snacks in front of her and rocked a pair of white-rimmed sunglasses on her eyes.

She also accessorized her slinky swim look with two gold chains around her neck.

Little Atlas looked adorable as she sat in front of her mom while all wrapped up in a towel. The youngster also wore a white sunhat on her head to protect her head from the beating down sun and had tiny sunglasses on her eyes, which perfectly matched her mom’s.

In the caption, Shay shared an important message for her fellow moms and dads as she hinted at the difficult time many parents are having right now while being in lockdown with their children.

Shay told her fellow parents to “just do your best” as she encouraged them to be a little easier on themselves.

The comments section was flooded with sweet messages for the new mom, who welcomed Atlas into the world with her boyfriend Matte Babel back in October.

“Your baby is gorgeous,” one person commented.

“You both are amazing ilysm,” another said.

“Very true. Let me just say… You’re doing an EXTRAORDINARY job as a Mommy,” a third person wrote.

The photo has received more than 1.7 million likes.

The latest look at Shay’s impressive post-baby body comes shortly after the star thrilled fans back in February. That time, she took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap of herself having fun with her girlfriends in a black bikini as they posed together in a waterfall.