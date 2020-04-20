Airing Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Briefings Live And Unfiltered Is ‘Lazy And Irresponsible’ Commentator Says

The media needs to stop carrying President Donald Trump‘s daily briefings on the coronavirus live and uncut. That the opinion of commentator Charles Blow in a new op-ed he wrote for the New York Times on Monday.

Blow believes there is no circumstance where Trump’s briefings should be broadcast live at this point. The columnist wants to make clear that he thinks the press absolutely has a duty to report on the presentations and even air clips of what Trump has said when he’s imparting information. But the way the mainstream media has been covering Trump in the last few weeks is not something Blow thinks is remotely appropriate.

“Let me be clear: Under no circumstance should these briefings be carried live. Doing so is a mistake bordering on journalistic malpractice. Everything a president does or says should be documented, but airing all of it, unfiltered, is lazy and irresponsible.”

Blow cites media veteran Ted Koppel, who recently said that pointing a camera at someone and just allowing an event to play out is technology, not journalism. Koppel also posed the question as to whether or not the fact that Trump was the president obliged the media to air everything he said unfiltered. Koppel, as Blow does, thinks the answer is “no.”

The column comes on the heels of briefings that critics have deemed more campaign rally than coronavirus outbreak update. They claim that instead of allowing medical experts to take the podium and answer science-based questions, he’s aired videos and attacked political rivals. Trump has also gotten into arguments with reporters over issues regarding the number of tests in the country and the availability of personal protection equipment (PPE).

Blow believes the issue is more than just the media being lazy during these appearances. He pointed to a study done four years ago that said Trump was given more than $2 billion worth of “free advertising” from journalists who aired his speeches and campaign rallies without a filter.

Back then, it was thought Trump didn’t have a shot at winning the White House. Networks decided to continually give him broadcast time because they thought he was hurting his campaign whenever they did, and it wouldn’t matter in the end. Instead, Blow posits, the media gave rise to President Trump. He’s worried they’re doing it again.

As was the case four years ago, he writes, the daily appearances are marked by Trump’s own “misinformation, deceptions, rage, blaming and boasting.” In short, the president is playing the same game he did to get elected, and the networks are letting him get away with it again.