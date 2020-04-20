Dolly Castro Shows Off Sweaty Figure In Bra & Spandex On A StairMaster

Dolly Castro added a photo of her weekend sweat session to her Instagram page, and her fans are loving the sight. The sexy workout routine showed the model clad in a bra and a pair of spandex.

In her caption, Castro shared with fans that she has been pushing herself in recent weeks, doing at least two workouts a day, and sharing many of her gym sessions on Instagram. The Nicaraguan beauty also reminded her 6.2 million followers that it’s good to make time to focus their minds and bodies on the positive from the week.

The photo captured Castro on a StairMaster in what looked to be a gym in her home. The stark white walls and a black button next to the door indicated that Castro was probably working out in her garage. The model geotagged the image in Orange County, California, where she has been spending most of her time in quarantine. The fitness star stripped down to a bra and spandex, rocking an outfit that did nothing but favors for her hourglass figure.

On her upper-half, Castro sizzled in a tight black bra from 1st Phorm, a company that is regularly promoted on her page. The top featured double straps that sat wide on her shoulders and showcased her toned arms. The piece boasted a scooping neckline and large armholes that flaunted her voluptuous assets for the camera. Thanks to its thick band that ran along her rib cage, her sculpted and sweaty abs were also on full display.

The 35-year-old, who recently lounged in a sexy two-piece set, added a pair of tight bottoms to her curvy lower half. The charcoal spandex possessed a thick waistband that helped show off her trim waist and curvy hips. Thanks to its dangerously short cut, the model’s strong stems were also visible. She added a pair of black and brown sneakers to aid in her workout and an Apple Watch to help track her steps.

The Nicaraguan hottie opted to pull her long, brunette locks out of her face, slicking it back high and tight ponytail, with a few pieces escaping to frame the front of her face. The mother of one still rocked her full glam for her day at the gym, including eyeliner, mascara, and defined brows.

Fans wasted no time showing the sweaty photo love, double-tapping the shot over 52,000 times, and flooding it with over 500 comments.

“You look incredible!! What weights do you recommend to purchase for beginners?,” one fan asked, adding a series of pink heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“I love your attitude and spirit thank you,” a second follower complimented.

“My dream is to have a stair master in my house!!! Good for you,” another gushed.