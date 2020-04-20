Iulia Valentina Spills Out Of Tiny Printed Bikini On Instagram

Iulia Valentina took to her Instagram page on Sunday, April 19, to post a new sizzling hot photo. Her 1.3 million followers are used to seeing her posing in ultra-revealing ensembles, and her latest update did not disappoint. For the new photo, Iulia rocked an itty-bitty swimsuit that flaunted all of her assets.

The 26-year-old rocked a tiny printed bikini from her Glitz Fashion line. The top featured a plunging neckline that gave her fans a nice look at her voluptuous cleavage. It is also important to note that the swimwear was so small that her voluptuous assets spilled out from the skimpy top. The cups were held together by a silver ring, which also functioned as a design. Extra-long straps were wrapped around her torso, highlighting her taut stomach.

She wore matching low-cut bottoms that showcased a generous amount of skin. Like the top, it had ring designs and small straps that tied on the sides of her hips.

In the first snapshot, Iulia stood several steps away from a brown door. She posed front and center with her left hip popped to the side, while she drank a glass of wine, her eyes looked to the side and away from the camera’s flash. In the second picture, she posed in the same area with both of her arms raised to the top of her head, flaunting her flawless armpits, holding her hair in place. She placed her right leg in front of the other, as she looked straight into the photographer and gave a serious look.

Iulia had her long blond hair parted in the middle and styled straight, its long strands grazing her shoulders and hanging down her back. She wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows, subtle eyeshadow, thick faux lashes with mascara, contour, a hint of blush, and a glossy pink shade on her lips. To keep the focus solely on her killer figure, she decided to skip the jewelry.

In the caption, the model tagged Glitz Fashion’s official Instagram account and shared with her followers that she had a newly-uploaded “video” on her “YouTube” channel, urging them to check it out.

Many of her fans went over the new NSFW addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the upload has racked up more than 73,400 likes and over 1,000 comments. Iulia’s online admirers went over the comments section and wrote compliments on her jaw-dropping display. Some of her fans were left speechless. Instead, they chimed in using either a flame of red heart emoji.

“You’re so hot,” fellow influencer Lauren Dascalo commented on the post.

“You have a sexy body,” wrote an admirer.