Kelly Clarkson Is Wrapped In An Oversized Sweater For Latest ‘The Voice’ Pic

Kelly Clarkson is wrapped in an oversized sweater for a new photo taken on the set of NBC’s The Voice. In the image shared to the show’s Instagram page, the coach is standing alongside legendary singer and songwriter James Taylor. The sweet pic was taken when James appeared on the 18th season of the series as a Mega Mentor for the singing hopefuls looking to move forward for their teams in the knockout rounds.

Kelly looks comfortable leaning into the legendary musician, who first appeared on the show on April 13. James is wearing a casual, dark denim look, complete with a cap.

The first American Idol champion is wearing a layered look. Kelly’s black sweater is decorated with multiple white stars. The neckline sports lots of red and black fringe as an accent, while the sweater’s sleeves feature a contrasting striped pattern.

Underneath the sweater, it appears Kelly sports a scarf in a red-and-black leopard print, as well as a dark tiger-striped shirt. It’s unclear from this particular photo what color Kelly’s pants are.

Her makeup application is in a muted palette. So as not to compete with all the patterns and colors of her outfit, Kelly’s makeup artist used neutral colors on her face. Starting with dark eyeliner and mascara, Kelly wears a light-colored blush and lipstick to finish her look. She also wears large hoop earrings in a geometric shape.

Kelly’s blond hair is styled straight and pulled back, while two tendrils frame either side of her face.

James has had dozens of hits during his storied career, including “Handy Man,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” “Fire and Rain,” and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You),” to name a few of his most memorable tunes. He is also a five-time Grammy Award winner and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2000. James is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold more than 100 million records worldwide.

James joined Kelly’s fellow coaches Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas, and John Legend on the show.

Viewers of the show thought the photo was fabulous and shared their sentiments in the comments section of the share.

“Cannot wait for tonight’s show!” exclaimed one fan of the series.

“I still have my James Taylor vinyl,” stated a second follower.

“I love them both‼️” said a third Instagram user.

“This is hands-down the best season of The Voice yet!” remarked a fourth fan.