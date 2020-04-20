Brennah Black Goes Naked In Back-To-Back Photos

Brennah Black brought the heat to her Instagram page recently, going totally nude in two photos. The April 18 and April 19 uploads gave her 531,000-plus fans a huge weekend treat.

The first cheeky post captured the model at home. She did not geotag a specific location but did note that “staying home is the new going out.” The 23-year-old was seen hunched over in her kitchen that was lined with white subway tiles and featured a marble countertop to match. The basic kitchen design also included dark wood cabinetry, and a filtered water pitcher was sitting on the counter in front of her.

Black pushed the envelope, going nude in what she called her “Saturday Mood.” The look showed off the model’s fit physique while she made sure to cover her chest with her hands. Fans were treated to generous views of sideboob as well as her toned abs, arms, and legs. The model strategically posed with her derriere against a wall, making sure to cover it slightly, so it was out of view.

What she lacked in clothing she made up for in glam. Black helped all of her stunning features pop with her typical application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. The Houston-born beauty wore her long, blond locks parted in the middle and let the messy curls spill over her shoulders. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 17,000 likes and more than 700 comments.

Her Sunday upload was just as hot but featured a slightly different setting that saw the model posing outdoors. The black-and-white Instagram shot captured the model standing in the sand under a large rock. She raised both of her hands in the air, resting them on the giant stone while covering up the NSFW bits with one strategically placed leg. Black’s whole chest was exposed in the photo, and she only blurred out her nipples. Once again, every inch of her gorgeous figure was on display for the camera.

She revealed to fans in her caption that her project, Brennah Black Market, was still not ready to launch. Like her Saturday share, the Sunday post proved to be just as popular, amassing over 16,000 likes and nearly 500 comments.

“You’re so beautiful!!” one follower gushed alongside a series of heart-eye emoji.

“I love you so much I just followed your other page,” a second social media user added.

“I’ll be here when it launches, and always sweetie,” another Instagrammer chimed in.