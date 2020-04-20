Kindly Myers Flashes Her Bombshell Curves In Frilly Lingerie

Kindly Myers went back into the archives to curate her most recent Instagram post, which included a snap from her feature in Playboy Slovakia. The blond beauty treated her 1.9 million followers the steamy upload on Sunday afternoon.

The American model posed on top of a plush bed in her shoot for the racy magazine, which was shot by photographer Edwin Villanueva and published back in 2016. A taupe-colored curtain provided a backdrop to the set as Kindly sat on her knees with her backside to the camera. She bent her upper body forward and turned her head over her shoulder, gazing back at the camera with a sultry stare.

As with many of Kindly’s Playboy features, the model went scantily-clad in an ensemble that was sure to have gotten a few pulses racing. For the Slovakian version of the publication, she rocked a set of frilly, periwinkle lingerie adorned in light pink lace that showed off an NSFW amount of her bronzed skin. She wore a sexy bra with thin straps, one of which Kindly let slink down her shoulder in a sensual manner. A glimpse of cleavage flashed out of its low neckline, while its band fastened tight around the model’s ribcage to accentuate her toned back and midsection.

The matching panties made for quite a sight as well. The lingerie boasted a daringly cheeky style that left an ample amount of Kindly’s peachy booty completely bare, as well as her sculpted thighs. Its waistband sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

A dainty silver necklace added a bit of bling to Kindly’s barely-there ensemble. She gathered her platinum tresses to one side of her shoulders, allowing it to spill over her chest in messy waves. As for her glam, the model was done up with a full face of makeup that made her striking features pop. The application included a light pink lip gloss, a dusting of blush, a shimmering highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara.

The skin-baring photo fared well during its first 24 hours on Instagram, racking up more than 26,000 likes from the model’s army of fans. It has also drawn hundreds of comments, many with compliments for Kindly’s stunning display.

“Perfection,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kindly was “so gorgeous and sexy.”

“You’re so beautiful that you take my breath away!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Even if I look at you thousands times I will not get tired because you are so beautiful. You are like a work of art, Kindly,” commented a fourth follower.

Kindly regularly takes to her Instagram page to show off her bombshell curves to her fans. Another recent upload saw her back in lingerie, this time a lacy white set that she covered with a floral kimono. That look proved popular as well, earning over 20,000 likes and 422 comments to date.