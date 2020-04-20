Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Wows In Lingerie For Hilarious ‘Expectations Vs. Reality’ Post

Jasmine hilariously recreated her lingerie shoot in lockdown.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes posted a throwback look at her days modeling for the lingerie brand prior to the current coronavirus lockdown for a hilarious “expectations vs. reality” post shared to her Instagram account over the weekend. The stunning model, who walked in her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2012, wowed in the sizzling snap which showed her as she lied down on her side in a matching two-piece set from the line.

The gorgeous snap was shot in black-and-white and showed the 29-year-old as she posed while resting on her left side. She had her left arm bent and holding up her head while her other balanced on her thigh. Her flawless body was on full show as she flashed plenty of skin.

Jasmine showed off a blinged out look from the lingerie brand. Although her bra was pretty simple on the cups and was made of an understated plain material with a slight sheen, the straps were made entirely of sparkly rhinestones with the words Victoria’s Secret written on them.

She matched that with a pair of bottoms in the same material which had the same glamorous bedazzled straps across her hips.

They were pulled up pretty high on her bottom half and sat almost in-line with her bellybutton while the material plunged pretty low to reveal plenty of her very toned torso. Her skin glowed while her long, dark hair was tied up away from her face in a bun.

The stunning model — who previously wowed fans in a floral bikini in another shot shared to Instagram — then showed off her hilarious sense of humor with the second shot in the upload. There, she made it clear that she didn’t exactly look quite so glamorous while locked down at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, the second photo gave her 3.9 million followers a better look at how she’s keeping it casual spending time at home.

Jasmine hilariously recreated the sultry photo on her own sofa as she ditched the makeup and the lingerie in favor of a much more dressed down and comfortable ensemble. She rocked her PJs and had her hair in a much messier bun while she jokingly pursed her lips and widened her eyes.

The model showed a whole lot less skin in the second snap in her baggy top and sweatpants while she partially covered herself over with a blanket.

In the caption, she told her fans that the two photos showed “model WFH expectations Vs. Reality” as she shared that she wanted to check in to see how her fans have been doing while millions of people across the globe have been forced to stay inside their homes.

Jasmine admitted that seeing herself in the first shot was making her miss her time in front of the camera as one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable models and also took the time to thank all those on the frontline helping to fight the virus.

The upload has received more than 129,000 likes.