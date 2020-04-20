Alexa Collins Wows Her Fans In Pink Lace Lingerie

Alexa Collins brightened her Instagram followers’ Monday morning with a sexy snap that featured her wearing a set of pink lace lingerie that didn’t leave much to the imagination.

Alexa’s lingerie was made primarily of lace. The bra had small cups with thin, scalloped straps that crossed over her breasts on each side. Tiny satin bows on each shoulder strap added a bit of femininity to her look. The model’s panties were a low-rise style that style had a satin bow at the center top, drawing the eye to her flat abs. The outfit also included a garter belt with lace panels that featured small heart cutouts. She wore the belt high on her waist, accentuating her flat abs.

The snap caught Alexa from the front at a low angle. She was standing near an open door. She leaned down toward the camera just a bit to show off her cleavage. The model stood with one hip cocked to the side, highlighting her hourglass shape and the curve of her hips. The pose also showed off her slender midsection. She stood with her arms at her sides. It looked at though her hands were holding the ends of the straps on the garter, but the photo cut off at her mid-thigh, so her hands were not completely visible. She tilted her head and gave the camera a sultry look with her lips slightly parted.

Alexa wore her blond hair parted on the side and down over her shoulders in big curls. Her makeup application included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and eye liner. She also wore blush on her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a dainty butterfly pendant necklace.

In the post, she wished her fans a good day, while tagging online fashion retailer Fashion Nova for the lingerie.

Dozens of fans flocked to the comments section to tell her what they thought about the photo.

“Super awesome color on you and you look amazing,” one admirer wrote.

“Wow so sexy and perfect and pink looks so amazing on that dark sexy skin,” a second Instagram user commented.

“Good morning!!! Great way to start the week,” a third fan replied.

“Wow that pink looks awesome on you,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Alexa updates her Instagram page regularly with snaps that capture her showing off her fabulous figure. Earlier in the month, she shared a snap that saw her rocking a low-cut crop top and a pair of jeans while she sat in her car.