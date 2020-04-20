‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Responds To Lala Kent’s ‘Hurtful’ And ‘Mean’ Comments

Scheana Marie was saddened by Lala Kent's mean words.

Scheana Marie was “genuinely hurt” by comments Lala Kent made about her during a recent episode of the Vanderpump Rules After Show.

Days ago, after welcoming Vanderpump Rules co-star Kristen Doute to her podcast, Scheananigans, Scheana opened up about how she was feeling after seeing Lala blast her as a Jojo Siwa wannabe on the After Show and suggest she should “grow up” and stop looking “crazy” on the show as she allegedly falls for guy after guy.

“It actually really, genuinely hurt my feels to see the comments that Lala made about me in the two minutes I watched,” Scheana admitted, adding that she couldn’t imagine how she would have felt if she had watched Lala’s entire appearance on the Vanderpump Rules: After Show.

“My blood was boiling. My heart hurt. I was in tears,” Scheana continued.

According to Scheana, Lala’s comments against her were so mean and things she had no real reason to say. After all, Scheana has been nothing but a good friend to Lala and someone who has always been there for her and even gone out of her way for. As Scheana explained, she’s invited Lala into her life and her home, just like any good friend would. So, to see Lala say such horrible things about her publicly was quite devastating for Scheana.

“I’ve tried so hard with her and I’m just like, ‘Why am I trying?'” Scheana wondered.

While Lala did invite Scheana to appear on her and her fiancé Randall Emmett’s podcast, Give Them Lala… with Randall, last week, Scheana said that she hasn’t yet heard back about the potential appearance and doesn’t understand why Lala would want to talk to her on her show if she brings “nothing interesting” to the table.

Scheana then said that the things Lala said about her were “mean” and “hurtful” before noting that Lala seems to have a “better than everyone attitude,” which Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss has also noted.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kristen also addressed Lala’s comments on Scheana’s podcast, telling her Vanderpump Rules co-star that Lala crossed a line when she suggested Scheana wasn’t interesting to watch on the show.

“I think that us all poking fun at the thing that sticks out the most about us is fine but when it’s taken to a level that is hurtful and mean-spirited, I don’t stand by that,” Kristen explained.