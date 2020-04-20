Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Her Beautifully Bronzed Body In Skimpy Yellow Bikini

Tammy Hembrow flaunted her beautifully tanned bikini body in a sexy Monday morning upload that was just added to her Instagram feed. The April 20 update has only been live on the model’s page for a few short hours, but it’s earning a ton of attention from her 11 million-plus fans.

The first image in the double-photo update captured the mother of two lounging by the pool with her daughter, Saskia. The fitness model did not add a geotag in her post, but she has been spending most of the time at home in Australia in recent weeks. Hembrow sat on light taupe pavers, dipping her feet into a glistening blue pool of water that was lined with vibrant blue tiles. The Australian beauty looked directly into the camera with a sultry gaze and slight smile.

The model, who recently went pantless in a steamy update, opted to slip into one of her favorite articles of clothing — a bikini. For the poolside outing, Hembrow rocked a banana yellow swimsuit that boasted the traditional triangle cut and did nothing but favors for her gorgeous figure. The set included a tiny top with triangular cups that barely possessed enough fabric to contain her ample assets. The piece tied behind her back in a halter-neck style, drawing the eye to her tanned arms and shoulders.

Her bottoms were just a sexy as the top and did more showing than they did covering. Thanks to its high cut design that sat on the model’s hip bones, fans were treated to a generous view of her muscular legs. The garment was tied with bows on either side, and only a small piece of fabric was left to cover her modesty. The article also boasted a dangerous low front, showing off her washboard abs and trim waistline.

The 25-year-old seemed to have just taken a dip in the pool, wearing her long, platinum blond locks slicked back and out of her face. The poolside outing still called for a gorgeous application of makeup, including defined brows, eyeliner, highlighter, and mascara. Saskia posed next to her mother in a similar yellow suit, dunking one of her doll’s heads into the pool.

In the second photo in the series, Hembrow included what she called “lil baby koala cuteness” with her baby girl snuggling up on her chest. In only a few short hours, the post has raked in over 193,000 likes in addition to well over 600 comments.

“This is honestly the cutest thing ever,” one Instagrammer gushed, adding a few heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Family time is the best time,” a second social media user pointed out.

“Luv u so much Tammy!!! Your body is insane,” one more raved.