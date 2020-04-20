‘This Is Us’ Star Hannah Zeile Opens Up About Her Lifelong Battle With Anxiety In First Original Song

The actress wrote and released her first single while quarantining at home.

Hannah Zeile is opening up about her lifelong battle with anxiety. The This Is Us star, who plays teen Kate Pearson on the NBC drama, recently released her first single, “Ode to My Anxiety” while quarantining at home amid the global health pandemic.

Zeile, 22, told TV Insider that while she has long struggled with anxiety, she was inspired to create the song for people who are experiencing chronic anxious feelings for the first time due to the pandemic.

The This Is Us star added that she has a small recording set up in her home, so the whole song was written and recorded during quarantine. Her brother provided the instrumentals.

“The lyrics are personal,” Hannah said. “It just kind of touches into that feeling of when you feel trapped and anxious and repeating a mantra to yourself just as simple as, ‘I’ll be okay.'”

In a separate interview with Hollywood Life, Hannah explained that tried to find a “silver lining” in the unprecedented stay-at-home order.

“I really had all the time in the world to focus on music and I needed a creative outlet because my anxiety was really heightened,” Hannah said.

When writing the deeply personal song, the star said the words came easy because it was like “having a conversation” about the way she was really feeling.

“I felt more anxious than usual that day and just didn’t feel like myself,” the This Is Us star said. ‘Sometimes it feels hard to breathe and your chest feels heavy.”

In comments posted on YouTube, fans resonated with Hannah’s song, which can be accessed via a link on her Instagram bio. Many said they could relate to the song and they thanked the TV star for being brave enough to share her feelings with the world. Others urged Hannah to keep putting music out.

In the past, Hannah has perfoemed covers on her social media pages, but she never released her own original music until “Ode to My Anxiety.”

This Is Us fans know that Hannah’s character, Kate, has had a lifelong dream of being a singer and had eyed top performing arts colleges in early seasons of the show. During the second season of the Emmy-nominated NBC drama, Hannah’s Kate performed the song “Where I Belong,” which landed on the show’s official Season 2 soundtrack.

Unfortunately, Kate scrapped her plans to go to college after her father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died, and instead got a job at a record store.