Kayla Moody Stuns In A Tiny Crop Top And Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes: ‘Be The Reason Someone Smiles Today’

Kayla Moody gave her 701,000 Instagram followers a reason to smile today when she shared a sizzling new photo that saw her showing some serious skin.

The American model was captured standing outside on a beautiful day in the Monday morning social media post. A sea of bright green grass and bushes made up the background behind her while the bright sunlight peeked through the tall trees to provide a natural spotlight on her incredible figure. She did not fix her gaze onto the camera, but rather averted it down at her own impressive physique while encouraging her fans to “be the reason someone smiles today.” Judging by their reaction, the beauty herself had done just that.

Kayla stunned in an itty-bitty, baby pink tank top that popped against her gorgeous, allover tan. The number featured thin straps that showcased the model’s toned arms and shoulders — but that was just the beginning of the NSFW display. Kayla’s top also boasted a scandalous scoop neckline that fell low on her chest, exposing an eyeful of braless cleavage and sideboob. It hit just below her voluptuous assets, offering a look at her flat midsection as well.

The blond bombshell also sported a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes that made for quite a sight themselves. The distressed bottoms were just barely enough to cover Kayla’s peachy booty and left her toned legs well on display. She teased her followers by leaving them unbuttoned and folding over its high rise waistband, offering another glimpse of her toned abs and trim waist.

Kayla kept her look simple, opting not to add any accessories to distract from her killer curves. Her platinum tresses were worn down and spilled over her shoulder as she posed for the lens, and wore only a minimum amount of makeup, including a pink lipstick and a thick coat of mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the steamy new addition to Kayla’s Instagram feed with love. It has racked up over 4,500 likes within just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments from followers. Some confirmed that the model put a smile on their face, while others simply offered her compliments for her stunning display.

“You have me smiling. Thank you!” one person wrote.

“I definitely smile every time I see you,” another fan assured.

“You are the perfect woman with a gorgeous body,” gushed a third follower.

“Looking beautiful as always,” commented a fourth admirer.

Kayla’s social media appearances always seem to get her followers grinning no matter what she is wearing. Another recent addition to her feed saw her stripping down even more and flashing her derriere in a white thong. The post proved extremely popular with fans, who have awarded it nearly 29,000 likes and 518 comments to date.