‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Season 2, Episode 2 Spoilers: Power Of Universe Tree & Fu’s Plan Revealed!

The latest episode of the promotional anime series Super Dragon Ball Heroes, which is titled “Fu’s Plan! The Threat of the Dreadful Universe Tree!,” featured the intense fight between Universe 7 God of Destruction Beerus and the Earth’s warriors – Son Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks of the Time Patrol. It also revealed Fu’s new plan and the power of the Universe Tree.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 2 started with Son Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks of the Time Patrol engaging in a three-on-one battle against Beerus. Beerus and the other Gods of Destructions went to Earth with the hope of capturing the bird in which they believed was a threat to all the universes. However, before they managed to kill it, Pan of the Time Patrol took the bird and brought it to another dimension.

Their action angered all the Gods of Destruction who unanimously decided to destroy Earth. Luckily, before they unleashed Hakai, Beerus managed to stop them and said that he would handle the Earth’s warriors on his own. Despite being outnumbered, Beerus still clearly held the upper hand in his battle against Son Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks of the Time Patrol.

Son Goku and Vegeta couldn’t touch Beerus even in their Super Saiyan Blue form. When Trunks of the Time Patrol tried to cut him using his sword, Beerus easily blocked the attack by just using one finger. Though no one was preventing them from joining the battle, Krillin, Piccolo, Son Gohan, and Android 17 just decided to remain as observers, thinking that they would just get in the way of Son Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks of the Time Patrol.

In the middle of the fight, two powerful mortals appeared out of nowhere. Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 2 featured the arrival of Son Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol on Earth. Son Goku and Vegeta of the Time Patrol did no longer introduced themselves to the Gods of Destructions and immediately warned them about what is happening in all the universes.

In the latest episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, giant roots started appearing in the sky. All the Gods of Destruction seem to know what is going on and quickly postponed their chase of the bird to save their respective universes. When only Beerus, Earth’s Warriors, and the Time Patrol were left, Fu showed himself, together with the Bird of Catastrophe also known as Dogi Dogi, and told them about his plan.

Fu revealed that the Universe Seed that he created with the Core Area Warriors has now grown into the sacred Universe Tree. The roots of the Universe Tree are connected to all the universes to absorb energy. Fu said that with the help of the Universe Tree, he is planning to build a new universe.

Before Beerus and the other made a move, Fu used his sword to escape to another dimension. The final scenes of Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Episode 2 featured the Universe Tree absorbing Earth’s life. Before it killed every living thing on Earth, Beerus decided to sacrifice his own energy and ordered Son Goku, Vegeta, and the three members of the Time Patrol to find Fu as soon as possible