Abby Dowse Sizzles In Lace-Up White Top And Skimpy Underwear

Blond bombshell Abby Dowse thrilled her 2.2 million Instagram followers with her latest update, a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a sexy white ensemble. The shot was taken in Abby’s bedroom, and she perched one knee on her bed, which was covered in textured white linens. A large closet door with sliding mirrored doors was visible in the background, and the shot was illuminated with natural light.

The ensemble Abby wore was from the retailer Missy Empire, and she made sure to tag the brand in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Abby showcased her incredible curves in a scandalous outfit that left little to the imagination.

Her top featured a unique off-the-shoulder style puffed sleeve combined with thin spaghetti straps stretching over her shoulders. The look was form-fitting, and featured a lace-up detail all the way down the front that left several inches of her chest on display. The look flaunted a serious amount of cleavage, and the tight fit accentuated her hourglass physique. In addition to revealing plenty of her chest, the top was also a cropped length, and showcased several inches of her toned stomach.

The white hue of the top looked stunning against Abby’s sun-kissed skin, and she drew even more attention to her cleavage by layering on two delicate necklaces.

Abby paired the sexy top with equally revealing bottoms. The underwear she wore consisted of little more than a patch of lace fabric with two thin straps stretched high over her hips. The high-cut style of the underwear elongated her legs and made them look a mile long.

Abby’s long blond locks tumbled down her shoulder and back in an effortless, tousled style, and she gazed off into the distance as she posed for the shot. She had one hand tangled in her hair while the other rested on her thigh.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy snap, and the post racked up over 7,000 likes within just 42 minutes. It also received 268 comments from her eager fans within the same time frame.

“Angel,” one fan said, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Simply gorgeous love this,” another added.

“One of the nicest you’ve worn so far! Great contrast with your tan!” one follower commented, loving the crisp white hue against Abby’s bronzed skin.

“Now that’s what I call a gorgeous woman my love,” another fan said.

