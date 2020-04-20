Fitness Model Hanna Oberg Flaunts Sculpted Physique While Demonstrating Intense Shoulder Workout

Fitness model Hanna Oberg is known for her vigorous workout videos that show her 1.8 million Instagram followers how to achieve a killer physique. Her most recent video doesn’t disappoint, delivering an intense burn in just four exercises. The video, which targeted the shoulder muscles, was posted to the social media platform on Sunday, April 19.

For the workout, Hanna wears a simple white sports bra that secures her chest and leaves a swatch of toned tummy on display. Her muscular arms are also visible, drawing the eye to a full sleeve of tattoos on the model’s right arm. Hanna pairs the top with mottled blue leggings that rise high on her hips and follow the muscular curve of her bottom half. The leggings emphasize her sculpted backside and curvy legs.

Hanna accessorizes with a bracelet and a couple of gold necklaces. She wears her highlighted brunette tresses pulled back from her face in a ponytail that hands down her back. Several loose strands frame the model’s face. Hanna completes the look with a touch of makeup, including pink lips.

The workout consists of four exercises, each separated into four video clips that make up the post. The fitness trainer carries out the workout at home in a sunny room with wood flooring and uses a small resistance band for equipment.

Hanna begins the workout with one arm lateral raises for 10-12 reps on each arm. She moves into one arm upper presses for another 10-12 reps and follows up with one arm upright rows for 10-12 reps. The final exercise in the circuit is the wall back fly for 12-15 reps. Each exercise should be performed for a total of four sets.

In the caption of the post, Hanna introduces the workout with a warning that the shoulder exercises are harder than they look. She adds that the intensity of the exercises surprised her. Continuing with her comment, Hanna writes that it’s always good to try something new and mix already-existing workouts with new moves.

The post earned nearly 30,000 likes and almost 250 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Many of the model’s followers gave her feedback on the workout and expressed their gratitude for her home workout videos. Others made requests for workouts they’d like her to demonstrate in future posts.

“You are so inspiring especially in this lockdown…thank you. I do all your workouts,” one Instagram user commented.

“Just the workout I was looking for,” another fan chimed in.