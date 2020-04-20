Hilde Osland Flaunts Killer Abs & Dance Moves In Series Of Sexy TikTok Clips

Hilde Osland delighted fans with a Monday morning post that showcased her killer abs and dance moves. The Norwegian beauty is most well-known for plugging different online fashion retailers and modeling sexy outfits from their collections. But in her April 20 share, the blond bombshell posted a series of TikTok videos that showed her smooth moves.

The first clip captured the model standing front and center in what appeared to be her home, with a large gold mirror at her back. She did not specify her exact location in the geotag, but in her caption, she stated that since fans seemed to like her recent TikTok posts, she wanted to share some of her most popular ones. The first upload showed Osland shaking her body to Shakira’s hit song “Hips Don’t Lie.”

The 32-year-old, who recently sizzled in a white bodysuit, rocked a vibrant blue one-shoulder shirt that popped perfectly against her gorgeous, glowing skin. The piece boasted a straight neckline that offered small glimpses of cleavage, especially when Osland shook her upper body to the music. The top cut off just below her chest, allowing her toned abs and killer midsection to be put on display.

The lower portion of Osland’s outfit gave her just enough freedom to dance. She sported light-wash jeans that had distressing and holes down the front of her thighs. Her bottoms were fitted enough to showcase her toned legs and sat snugly on her hips, drawing further attention to her slim waist.

The model opted to go with her typical hairstyle, wearing her long, blond locks down and curled. Her tresses flowed from a middle part and bounced every time she performed a different dance move. Her look would not be complete without a glam makeup application, and hers included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

The next few clips in the series showed the Norwegian beauty dancing to a variety of other songs — all in outfits that bared her abs. Some of the tracks that could be heard in the background included Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy,” Jennifer Lopez’s “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and Gucci Mane’s “Panoramic.”

The update has been a massive hit so far, earning the blond bombshell over 40,000 likes and 1,300 comments in just shy of an hour. Most of Osland’s fans were quick to applaud her sultry dance moves.

“Where if ur red top in the last video from babe? Uv got some serious moves! Xx,” one follower wrote.

“You are the cutest thing ever!!” a second social media user added.

“Your too something else girl, love this. Your look amazing 🙂 xxx,” a third admirer wrote alongside three flame emoji.