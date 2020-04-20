Cole Sprouse Fires Back At ‘Baseless Accusations’ Amid Kaia Gerber Cheating Rumors

Cole Sprouse has had enough of the speculation concerning his dating life and whether or not he cheated on girlfriend and co-star Lili Reinhart.

The Riverdale actor took to his Instagram story to address the latest rumors about his relationship status. Many social media users are in a frenzy, accusing him of cheating on Lili with 18-year-old model Kaia Gerber. Kaia is Cindy Crawford’s daughter and was romantically linked to Pete Davidson in 2019.

After seeing the cheating rumors, Cole posted to his Instagram story on Monday night to set the record straight.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them.”

Cole further revealed that on top of the “baseless accusations” concerning his love life, he has also received death threats, and people have leaked his address online.

“When I first stepped into a public relationship, this was one of the foreseeable consequences,” he continued. “And while I never truly intend to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

Cole ended his Instagram story rant by telling fans to “please eat my delectable plump a**” and chastising the people spreading the rumor for “making me posting a goddamn white font Insta story like a twice-divorced mother of three.”

While Cole didn’t address the allegations directly, the cheating rumors have been a popular topic of conversation on Twitter over the last couple of days.

According to one fan, the drama started when Cole allegedly liked a picture of Kaia in her two-piece swimsuit, and she posted an Instagram story with a background that looked like Cole’s house.

Cole and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Lili first sparked romance rumors in 2017 at Comic-Con. While the pair has always been fiercely private about their romance, they called it quits last summer. They would then reunite a few months later but started 2020 with further breakup speculation surrounding them.

Strangely enough, this isn’t the first time Cole has been accused of cheating on Lili. Back in 2019, musician King Princess posted material to her Instagram story of the two having a night out, and Lili’s fans were quick to assume something shady was going on, despite the lack of substantial proof.

However, Cole has made it clear that whether or not he cheated on her with Kaia isn’t anyone else’s business.

Lili and Kaia have yet to comment publicly on the situation.