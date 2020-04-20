Christina Milian Wows In A Cheerleader Costume In ‘Bring It On’ Throwback

Fans couldn't believe how little Christina has aged.

Christina Milian thrilled fans on Instagram over the weekend as she shared a throwback look at herself in her cheerleading costume while filming the 2009 sequel to the movie Bring It On, Bring It On: Fight to the Finish. The throwback upload on April 19 was made up of a number of different photos that showed her on the set of the cheerleader film more than a decade ago as she opened up about how much fun she had working on the straight-to-DVD feature.

The first photo showed the mom of two as she rocked her iconic costume, made up of a red and yellow crop top with the words “East LA High Raiders” emblazoned across the chest. She paired that with a red skirt with several vertical slits and three oversized silver stud embellishments across the front of her torso as she proudly showed off her toned middle and bellybutton piercing.

In the first snap, Christina posed alongside her co-stars in the movie, Vanessa Born and Gabrielle Dennis, who wore their own versions of the cheerleading outfits with a white strip across the torso.

Christina, who recently welcomed her second child into the world, also included a number of other throwback shots. One of the photos showed her in yellow and blue activewear as she cuddled up to a number of her co-stars.

Another of the photos contained in the multi-picture upload showed Christina in a red crop-top and matching red and white short shorts which she paired with long socks in the same color and plain white sneakers. In that snap, she had her dark hair slicked back and rocked a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

In the caption, Christina revealed that she decided to share the collection of throwback photos after seeing the Bring It On hashtag popping up on her page multiple times recently. She told her 6.2 million followers that she and her co-stars “had the time of our lives” on the set.

Many fans shared their love for the movie in the comments section, while others also commented on how little Christina seems to have aged in the 11 years that have passed.

“You never age! Always a beauty. Favorite movie.. [man] I miss these oldskool movie vibes. They were the best!” one person said.

“I watched this movie several times!! Loved it so much!!” another commented.

“You don’t age sis,” another said alongside a heart eye emoji.

But while she recently treated fans to a throwback look at her toned body, the actress and singer is no stranger to sharing current skin-baring snaps, either.

One recent upload posted to her Instagram account showed Christina as she flaunted her seriously fit and toned body a mere two months after giving birth to her second child, a son named Isaiah.