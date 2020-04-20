Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Shows Off Retro ‘Jersey Shore’ Style In New Instagram Pic

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi showed off her retro Jersey Shore style in a new Instagram share. The reality star took to the social media sharing site to pose wearing a throwback accessory from the 2010s that she made famous on the MTV series, which ran from 2009 through 2012.

In the photo, Nicole posed for a mirror selfie wearing a cuddly sweatshirt, black leggings, and her iconic Snooki slippers. The oversized footwear played a major part in her Jersey Shore shenanigans when the show filmed in Seaside Heights, New Jersey, for the better part of its television run.

The slippers are a leopard print and are like ankle boots, with laces and thick bottoms. Generally, she wore them inside, but Nicole would many times wear them out on the boardwalk as she walked to and from the show’s rental home to some of the bars and restaurants that lined the area.

She most famously wore another pair of slippers, in the shape of crocodiles, for an unforgettable moment from Jersey Shore Season 3. Snooki was intoxicated and standing right in front of the shoreline and asked a man seated on a nearby bench where the beach was. This was during her younger days when Snooki’s time on the show was spent partying.

In the image, Nicole is cuddly and comfortable in a pink and blue tie-dyed sweatshirt with its hood pulled up over her head. She paired the top with comfy pants and her slippers as she took the selfie in her home in northern New Jersey. The room could very well be a bedroom in the home, which sports darker wood floors and a light-colored rug. Behind Nicole are white double-door closets, a dresser, and a painting above it.

Today she is a mother of three, a businesswoman, and married to Jionni La Valle for almost six years. The couple is parents to Lorenzo, Giovanna, and Angelo.

Nicole will not be returning to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for Season 4. She chose to leave the show at the end of 2019 after coming to a decision that she wanted to focus more on her personal and professional life.

Fans loved the photo and the slippers, fondly remembering them from her past days on the reality series.

“To this day I still want those and was never able to snag them,” said one fan.

“Love the tie-dye sweatshirt! Absolutely adorable,” stated a second follower.

“You never changed Snooki,” remarked a third fan of the reality star.

“Will we see the classic gator shoes at some point?? Or frog?” asked a fourth fan.