Cindy Crawford Shows Off Bikini Body In Throwback First Date Pic

Cindy Crawford showed off her bikini body in a throwback pic taken alongside husband Rande Gerber. One of the original supermodels posted the image as part of an Instagram first date challenge. The cute trend is flooding the social media site with longtime couples on either their first date or a photo from around the time they met. Cindy posted a stunning photo of herself and Rande around the time they first vacationed together back in 1994.

Cindy looks stunning in the image, taken at the height of her modeling career. Along with Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, and Tatjana Patitz, Cindy was one of the top models in the fashion industry at the time. The women dominated magazine covers, fashion shows, and print ads throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

She and Rande are seen on a beach. Cindy did not note where the romantic photo was taken in the caption.

Cindy is wearing a tiny, white floral bikini in the pic. The pattern boasts yellow and pink blooms with green leaves. Her famous mane of auburn hair is windblown in the photo, casually styled over to one side. She is tanned and toned, and her smile is wide. She snuggled with a T-shirt clad Rande in the image.

Together, the duo was beaming at the camera. A lush beach complete with crystal-clear blue water and mountains were behind them.

Cindy, who was previously married to Richard Gere, tied the knot with Gerber in May 1998. They have two children, Presley Gerber and Kaia Gerber. Both have followed in their mother’s footsteps and have pursued a career in the modeling industry.

The couple has created an enviable professional and personal life throughout their years of marriage. Now wed almost 22 years, Rande and Cindy have each encouraged one another through many successful projects. These include his partnership with George Clooney for the beverage Casamigos Tequila and her Meaningful Beauty line of skincare as well as a line of furniture called Cindy Crawford Home to name a few.

Fans loved the intimate look back at Cindy’s relationship with Rande and shared their feelings in the comments section.

“You both have that look ‘when you know, you know,” stated one friend and follower of the couple, makeup artist Sandy Linter.

“Soooo beautiful!! A gorgeous couple then and an even more gorgeous couple now- if that’s even possible!” said a second Instagram user.

“You are so cool here. I wish you happiness, love, and health. The best photo of the day,” stated a third fan.

“Oh my gosh you look like babies!” exclaimed a fourth social media user.