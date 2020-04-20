Kyle Richards & Her Husband Mauricio Umansky Reenact Iconic ‘RHOBH’ Fight Scene In Hilarious TikTok Video

The 'Halloween' actress and her husband recreate the famous Season 1 fight she had with Camille Grammer.

Kyle Richards and her husband Mauricio Umansky took to TikTok to reenact an iconic scene from the first season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

In a hilarious clip posted to the video-sharing platform and to Kyle’s Instagram page, the RHOBH veteran impersonated former castmate Camille Grammer as she reenacted a scene from the famous New York-themed episode that aired during the Bravo reality show’s debut season in 2010. The episode featured a blowout fight between the two women, a fight that Camille claimed to win.

“The person who remains in control is the one who wins,” Kyle said as Camille in the new video. “She lost her cool. Sorry Kyle, you lose.”

Mauricio then played Kyle in the famous scene where she butted heads with Camille during the cast’s infamous dinner party at Serafina in New York City. After Kyle called her nemesis “paranoid and delusional” she screamed, “You’re such a f*cking liar, Camille!”

Kyle and Mauricio’s 12-year-old daughter, Portia, is then shown reacting to her parents’ version of the scene with her mouth gaped open in horror.

In comments to the cheeky clip, fans and famous friends, including Kyle’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp and OG cast member Adrienne Maloof, reacted to the hilarious recreation.

Even Camille gave the scene her seal of approval. The ex-wife of actor Kelsey Grammer wrote, “LMAO.”

Several RHOBH fans praised Camille for being such a good sport.

“Oohhh thank god you think it’s funny!” one fan wrote to Camille. “I honestly love your friendship with Kyle I don’t wish any harm between you two.”

“We stan an icon who can laugh at a joke!” another wrote to Camille.

When another follower asked Camille if she could “PLEASE do a similar video,” Kyle seconded the motion.

“I’ll try but I don’t think I can match that,” Camille admitted.

The former castmates’ friendly banter over the classic scene comes amid a decade-long rocky friendship. But in 2016, the former co-stars did playfully reenact the famous dinner party scene during an episode of Watch What Happens Live. For the remake, the pair donned wigs and played each other.

More recently, there have also been rumors that Kyle spearheaded a plan to cut Camille from future seasons of RHOBH. Last fall, Camille said Kyle was behind the decision to cut her as a full-time cast member on the Real Housewives Beverly Hills. Kyle told TMZ she had nothing to do with the decision to cut Camille from the cast of the hit Bravo reality show.