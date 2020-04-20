‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Katie’s Final Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week reveal that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will find herself in the hot seat. She has had some time to mull about her situation with Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont). Katie will reach her final decision during the week of April 27 and let Bill know whether they still have a future together, per The TV Watercooler.

Katie & Bill Seek Advice

The Inquisitr reports that Katie and Bill will do some introspection during the week of April 20. With their relationship hanging in the balance, Katie and Bill need to think about where their relationship is going. If Bill is so committed to Katie, then why did he kiss Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang)? Is Katie willing to give Bill yet another chance?

Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will go to her sister, according to the latest soap opera spoilers. She will try to convince her that “Bill is sorry.” However, it may be too late as far as Katie is concerned.

“They’re incapable of keeping their hands off of each other,” Katie shoots back.

Bill will also receive a tongue-lashing from his son, Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). This is not the first time that Bill and Brooke have gone behind Katie’s back and Wyatt will blast his father for not having enough self-control around Brooke.

“How did you think kissing Brooke was going to go over?” Wyatt wants to know. Bill can only answer that he still loves Katie.

Katie Logan’s Final Decision

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Katie will need to make a decision during the week of April 27. Bill’s whole life is in limbo ever since he moved out. He wants to know if she can forgive him so that they can move forward and make a life with Will Spencer (Finnegan George). Bill feels that it was a one-time mistake and that he deserves a second chance.

But Katie knows that it wasn’t just a one-time mistake and that it’s time that they’re honest with each other. If Bill was serious about marrying her, he would not have allowed things to go so far with Brooke. There’s a difference between comforting someone and crossing over into forbidden territory.

If Bill was also honest, he would realize that there may be more to the kiss than he’s willing to admit. Why was he daydreaming about Brooke and why has he called and visited her despite Brooke telling him to back off?

The soap opera spoilers seem to allude that Katie might make her mind up for him. She has been on this rollercoaster ride before and she would be foolish to sign up for it again.