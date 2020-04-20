Candice Swanepoel Shows Skin In A Skimpy Red Bikini

The Victoria's Secret Angel flashed her supermodel body in a red-hot two-piece.

Candice Swanepoel put on a red-hot display in a sizzling new photo shared to Instagram over the weekend. In the gorgeous snap posted to social media by the official account of her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, on April 19, Candice put her flawless supermodel body on display as she posed for the camera in a skimpy two-piece.

The blond Victoria’s Secret model flashed plenty of skin for the swimwear photo shoot as she posed somewhere very tropical. Candice, who’s modeled for the lingerie line for the past 10 years, flashed her fit and toned body in the matching two-piece look which perfectly showed off all of her hard work in the gym.

Candice’s colorful swim look was made up of a skimpy balconette-style bikini top with what appeared to be underwired cups and thinner straps over her shoulders which were attached to the main part of the bralette with silver rings.

As for the bottoms, they were co-ordinated in the exact same red color and didn’t leave a whole lot to the imagination.

The red bikini bottoms sat well below her bellybutton with the straps pulled up towards her waist for a high-waisted look. The straps featured the same silver rings to attach the straps to the material.

Candice — who recently swung on a rope over a lake in the tiniest black string bikini in another snap shared to social media — accessorized her red-hot bikini look with stacks of gold bangles up both of her wrists and also sported a pair of glamorous gold earrings.

The lingerie model had her long hair pulled up and away from her face to show off her natural beauty. The 31-year-old had what appeared to be a patterned red bandana wrapped around her bun and posed with her left hand up, touching her hair.

Candice had her right arm down and pushed her hips slightly to the right to exaggerate her jaw-dropping curves.

The supermodel posed somewhere sunny for the photo as she stood in front of an array of tropical foliage.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that Candice wore the coco bikini. Many fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Gorgeous,” one person commented with several fire and heart eye emoji.

“Perfection in red. Love this pic,” another said.

A third called Candice “Beautifully stunning.”

The latest look at Candice in her swimwear came shortly after the star showed off another look from her own line last week.

That time, the beauty wowed in a plunging and high-cut black swimsuit that showed off plenty of skin as she sat down on the sand in a risque pose.