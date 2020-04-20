Anastasiya Kvitko Leaves Little To The Imagination In Peach Lingerie

On Monday, Russian model Anastasiya Kvitko kicked off the week with an Instagram update that was sure to get the attention of her 10.8 million followers. Her post featured her wearing a set of peach lingerie that did not leave much to the imagination.

The light color of Anastasiya’s underwear blended with her skin tone in such a way that it would make her fans look twice. The skimpy set was made primarily of lace, but it also featured some thin, satin straps. The bra was low-cut, revealing a good amount of her cleavage. Thin straps crisscrossed between her breasts, calling even more attention to her voluptuous chest. The straps also had small gold ring details, adding a bit of color. Her lace panties had thin straps on the sides, which dug into the skin on her hips. They also featured tiny gold rings, drawing the eye to her lower abdomen.

Anastasiya stood against a black wall, keeping distractions to a minimum. The image showed her body from the top of her thighs up. She arched her back, accentuating her tiny waist and curvaceous hips. The model slipped one thumb under her bra strap as she looked off to the side. She held her other hand near her chest. Her lips lips were parted as she wore a sultry expression on her face.

Anastasiya’s makeup application included sculpted brows, smokey eye shadow, and thick lashes. She also wore blush on her cheeks and a pink shade on her lips. Her highlighted locks had a deep side part and were tossed over one shoulder. The model also sported a taupe polish on her nails. She accessorized with chunky bracelets.

In the caption, Anastasiya plugged an online dating app.

After sitting on her page for several hours, the post had racked up more than 150,000 likes and over 2,000 comments.

Most of those comments raved over how pretty she looked in the barely-there underwear.

“You are such a goddess omg! Super stunning a living art work,” gushed one admirer.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You’re so gorgeous Anastasiya,” commented a third fan.

“Too adorable and cute in the picture,” a fourth follower chimed in.

Anastasiya certainly knows what her fans like to see, and she seems to enjoy posting images that push the limits. When she isn’t showing off massive amounts of skin, her admirers can almost always count on her flaunting her curves in something tight, like the mini dress she modeled last week.