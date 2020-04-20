Zara Larsson Enjoys Vacation In Throwback Snaps: ‘A Classy Naked Lady Who Don’t Care To Shave Under Arms’

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to share a bunch of throwback photos of herself that were taken at the beginning of the year.

In the first shot, the “Don’t Worry Bout Me” songstress posed in a beautiful vacation snap with a cloudy blue sky. She was surrounded by palm trees and was clearly living her best life. The Swedish beauty went naked for the occasion and appeared to be sunbathing. Larsson accessorized herself with large black-framed sunglasses and wrapped her blond hair with what seemed to be a scarf. She arched forward and raised her knees to her body. Larsson looked directly at the camera lens and reached her left arm out.

For her caption, she explained she decided to share these images because she hasn’t taken many photos since the coronavirus pandemic.

“From my camera roll because I have about 2 photos that I’ve taken these last couple weeks. Obviously thinking back to the beginning of the year where we though the clouds on the sky were our BIGGEST concern,” the “Ruin My Life” hitmaker said.

Larsson described the sunbathing photo as “a classy naked lady who don’t care to shave under arms and that’s on feminist luv.”

In the third frame, she shared another pic of herself enjoying the sun. Larsson was captured lying down on her front with no bikini top. However, she wore white bottoms with cherries on them. She showed off her tan while lifting up a leg.

Larsson didn’t geotag her upload, leaving fans wondering where she was lapping up the sun.

In the span of 23 hours, her post racked up more than 392,000 likes and over 1,320 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“You are such a beautiful girl,” one user wrote.

“UR SO PRECIOUS AND BEAUTIFUL MY GOODNESS AH,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“Beautiful with makeup, beautiful without makeup, you are beautiful anyway,” remarked a third fan.

“You look so stunning, like always,” a fourth admirer commented.

Larsson is no stranger to wowing her social media audience with her content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a sheer sparkly dress in an upload shared last month. The “Don’t Let Me Be Yours” chart-topper paired the outfit with black stilettoes which had Yves Saint Laurent’s signature logo going down the heel. Larsson opted for long, pointy acrylic nails and applied a coat of red nail polish. She is known for having natural blond hair but had shoulder-length orange/red locks for the occasion.