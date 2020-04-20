Running Back Logan Diggs Names Nebraska Cornhuskers Among His Finalists

The Nebraska football team made the cut for Logan Diggs’ final teams. The top running back in the state of Louisiana for the class of 2021, according to 247Sports announced his Top 10 teams on Twitter over the weekend.

In addition to the Cornhuskers, Diggs had Arkansas State, Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Ole Miss, Arizona, Arizona State, USC, and Oklahoma State. Boasting 23 total offers, Diggs is narrowing down the number of teams he’s seriously considering. On the other hand, he did add he isn’t cutting any teams out entirely and he’s willing to consider other teams who might come calling later in the year.

Hailing out of Arch Bishop Rummel High in Metairie, Louisiana, 247Sports has him as the 13th best player in the state and the 33rd best running back in the class. While that ranking isn’t high, he’s had plenty of Power Five programs come calling. While he’s currently rated as a 3-star prospect, he also carries an 89 rating which has him on the cusp of getting another star next to his name.

When it comes to trying to judge who is standing out for the running back, it’s hard to guess based on when a school offered Diggs a scholarship. Nebraska has long prided itself in getting its foot in the door early in the process and winning over recruits by doing that.

In this case, Louisville was the first to come calling around Halloween of last year. Vanderbilt offered two weeks later. It wasn’t until 2020 that Diggs started getting more attention from the biggest schools in college football. Ole Miss, USC, and Arizona State all offered the running back in February.

Nebraska joined Arkansas, Michigan State, and Oklahoma State in offering the back the first week of March. Arizona is the latest team to come calling but they still managed to stand out and make the player’s Top 10 list of teams he’s considering.

One reason the back has been rising up the ranks at his position is his breakout junior season in 2019. He finished a 13-0 campaign with 924 yards and five touchdowns. Diggs averaged six yards a carry last season.

Nebraska has been hitting the state of Louisiana hard in recent weeks. In addition to offering Diggs last month, they recently came after quarterback Reese Mooney. The Cornhuskers were actually the second FBS school to come calling for the 2023 prospect who finished his first high school season on his team’s freshman squad. Now that Nebraska has made Diggs’ list, the next move will be an attempt to get him on campus. Just if and when that happens depends quite a bit on when a lockdown on all in-person visits due to the coronavirus outbreak is lifted by the NCAA.