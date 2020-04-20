Kaia Gerber Gets Soaking Wet In Underwater Bikini Photos

The supermodel got pretty cheeky in a black bikini.

Kaia Gerber got a little cheeky in a series of new photos shared to her Instagram account this week. The star wowed her 5.5 million followers in the new upload posted to her account on April 19 which consisted of a number of different shots that showed her swimming underwater in a pretty skimpy black bikini.

The stunning daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber looked every inch the supermodel as she hit the pool. The multi-photo upload was made up of four action shots that showed Kaia from above as she swum through the water.

The first snap gave her followers a good look at her fit and toned body in her two-piece as she stretched out her left leg and slightly bent her right while gliding through the swimming pool.

In the second, she had both of her arms stretched out in front of her while she moved them back down and out to the side slightly in the third.

The fourth photo in the upload was an extra cheeky look at Kaia’s bikini body. It only showed her lower half, including her seriously long and toned legs, as she swam by.

In all of the shots, the 18-year-old model had her brunette hair down and flowing in the pool water while she flashed plenty of skin with the reflection of the water ripples illuminating her skin.

Her chic black bikini featured thin straps over both of her shoulders and an equally thin string that stretched around her torso to fasten in the middle of her back.

She kept things co-ordinated as she paired that with matching plain black bikini bottoms with thin strings which were tied into large bows on both of her hips. The skimpy garment also showed off plenty of her toned derriere.

Kaia simply captioned the images with a waving emoji, and it definitely proved to be a hit with fans.

The Instagram upload has received more than 344,300 likes in the first 18 hours since she posted it as well as attracting more than 1,000 comments.

“Imagine looking like this,” one person commented with an emoji with stars for eyes.

Another commented by calling the supermodel — who recently hit the headlines for her now former romance with comedian Pete Davidson — “angelic” with a red heart emoji.

“You’re breathtaking!” a third person wrote alongside an emoji with hearts for eyes.

Kaia’s shared several looks at herself in her swimwear on her Instagram account.

One sizzling recent upload posted to social media showed her as she rocked a seriously tiny leopard-print bikini while she lied down and did a little sunbathing with her dog.