Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Cut Ties With Four Major UK Tabloids In Scathing Letter To The Editor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shun the British outlets, citing 'distorted' coverage full of 'salacious' gossip.'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have severed ties with four major UK newspapers because they don’t agree with their style of reporting.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex issued a “letter to the editor” to four high-profile British tabloids — The Daily Mail, The Sun, Daily Mirror, and Daily Express – to announce their new media policy, according to rival outlet, The Guardian.

In their letter, Harry and Meghan vowed to have “zero engagement” and “no corroboration” with the famous publications after years of what they claim has been “distorted” and “false” coverage full of “salacious gossip” from anonymous sources. Going forward, the outlets will receive no answers to inquiries or media updates from the couple and could even be banned from attending some events involving the Duke and Duchess.

The couple, who also alleged that the four outlets in question have “pulled apart” the lives of many other individuals besides them, noted that the new policy was not about censoring “accurate” reporting or ” avoiding criticism” about them. They acknowledged that the media has the right to report on their lives, but that it “can’t be based on a lie.”

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

The strongly worded letter comes just as the first hearing in Meghan’s 2019 lawsuit against the Daily Mail heads to London’s High Court later this week, per People. In 2018, the outlet published a “private and confidential” letter Meghan wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, following her royal wedding that he did not attend.

In January, the New York Times reported that Meghan and Harry had long been preparing to sever their relationship with the royal press pool, noting that the 35-year-old prince still blames the aggressive tactics of the relentless UK tabloids for his mother’s horrific death in 1997. Harry has also been vocal about the fact that the British press has been brutal to his wife.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself,” Harry wrote in a statement issued last fall. “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

The couple made the decision to withdraw from the Royal Rota system, a group of reporters who make up the royal press pool, and speak instead to journalists from “credible media outlets focused on objective news reporting.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are taking extra safety precautions amid their move to the United States. The couple reportedly rented a paparazzi-proof pad in a high-security gated community in Los Angeles while they search for their dream home in California.